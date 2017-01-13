Detroit Pistons suffer 127-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a shoulder injury in the first quarter and squandered a strong first half in a 127-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Well, we can’t pretend this was a surprise or anything. The Detroit Pistons kept it close with the Golden State Warriors in the first half in spite of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope going down with a shoulder injury four minutes into the first quarter, Darrun Hilliard taking (and missing) seven shots, and going just 2-for-12 from long range to trail by a mere 60-58 margin.

Once those 24 minutes were in the books, normalcy set it. In just a couple minutes, the Warriors did what they do and threes from Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala ballooned the lead into double digits. Blink against the Warriors and they’ll bury you, and blink the Pistons did.

Strong first half notwithstanding, the Pistons losing by 20 on the road against the Golden State Warriors is just about the most likely outcome imaginable, so we’re not going to ascribe a whole lot of value to the outcome, but Caldwell-Pope’s shoulder injury is a major concern for more reasons than one. More on that later.

With no further ado, let’s grade.

Reggie Jackson PG, Detroit Pistons C- Reggie Jackson was fine, if pedestrian. He scored 14 points on 11 shots, went 1-for-6 from three-point range, adding three assists and two rebounds. He didn’t do anything to hurt this team, but he wasn’t going to win this game for the Pistons on a night like this.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG, Detroit Pistons Inc Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went down with a shoulder injury four minutes into the first quarter. He received X-rays during the game and they were negative, but he’s going to get an MRI in Salt Lake City on Friday before the Pistons play the Utah Jazz. The Pistons’ depth is a major concern right now, and any missed time from KCP could be catastrophic to the team’s playoff hopes.

Marcus Morris SF, Detroit Pistons C It took Marcus Morris a while to get cooking, missing his first five shots, and he helped the Pistons keep pace in a high scoring second quarter. He ended up leading the team with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting, but he was largely inconsequential.

Tobias Harris PF, Detroit Pistons C Getting the start in place of the injured Jon Leuer Tobias Harris scored 18 points on 8-of-15 from the floor. He added four rebounds and three steals, but was largely nullified by the Warriors defense.

Andre Drummond C, Detroit Pistons C- Andre Drummond played 27 minutes in a sanctioned NBA game against a Warriors team that is noted to be soft inside (although that’s changed lately) and took six shots. A big reason for that? He also had six turnovers. He was competitive defensively against the Warriors, but he really never got going on the offensive side of the ball. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Stanley Johnson SF, Detroit Pistons C+ Stanley Johnson came to play tonight. Pressed into heavy minutes thanks to injuries to Jon Leuer and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Johnson logged a game-high 38 minutes. He scored 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting, hitting two three-pointers. He added two rebounds and three assists. Johnson was a team-worst -32, but when you play minutes like that in a blowout loss to a team as vastly superior as the Warriors, that’s a stat you can largely dismiss.

Aaron Baynes C, Detroit Pistons Inc Aron Baynes may be on his way out of the rotation. He played five minutes, scored four points and added two rebounds.

Ish Smith PG, Detroit Pistons D+ Ish Smith didn’t have a signature game Thursday night. He scored four points on seven shots and was essentially ineffective. He turned the ball over three times in 16 minutes and aside from a couple of fast breaks in the second quarter made no impact in this game.

Darrun Hilliard SG, Detroit Pistons D- The Pistons may have been better off going 4-on-5 against the Warriors than trotting Darrun Hilliard out. He looked lost on offense and defense, on the ball and off the ball. He missed all seven of his first half shots in relief of the injured KCP, and finished the game 2-for-12 from the floor. In back-to-back sequences he had layup attempts stripped from him and deflect off his body for turnovers, saved on the second one only by a questionable foul call on Andre Iguodala. He played 26 minutes and in a minor miracle was only -3 on the game.

Boban Marjanovic C, Detroit Pistons A- You know what? Let’s give Boban Marjanovic an A grade. You can’t ask for more of him than he produced, scoring 13 points on seven shots, adding 11 rebounds in 16 impactful minutes. Per Rod Beard of the Detroit News, Stan Van Gundy gave Boban a big vote of confidence: “I like what Boban’s been doing, so I’m going to stick with him for a little bit.” Expect to see more of Boban in the backup center role and less of Aron Baynes.

Henry Ellenson PF/C, Detroit Pistons Inc Henry Ellenson played five minutes of garbage time late in the four quarter, scoring three points.

Beno Udrih PG, Detroit Pistons Inc Beno Udrih played 11 minutes as the Pistons cleared the bench against the Warriors. He scored four points and added four assists.

Stan Van Gundy Head Coach, Detroit Pistons C- It’s not easy being Stan Van Gundy right now. In addition to perplexing chemistry and effort issues, he’s now dealing with the losses of two of the Pistons’ three most consistent contributors in Jon Leuer and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Van Gundy can’t be absolved of all the Pistons’ struggles this season, but it’s hard to lay much blame for a loss like this on his doorstep.

