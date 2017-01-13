Detroit Pistons suffer 127-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors
The Detroit Pistons lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a shoulder injury in the first quarter and squandered a strong first half in a 127-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Well, we can’t pretend this was a surprise or anything. The Detroit Pistons kept it close with the Golden State Warriors in the first half in spite of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope going down with a shoulder injury four minutes into the first quarter, Darrun Hilliard taking (and missing) seven shots, and going just 2-for-12 from long range to trail by a mere 60-58 margin.
Once those 24 minutes were in the books, normalcy set it. In just a couple minutes, the Warriors did what they do and threes from Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala ballooned the lead into double digits. Blink against the Warriors and they’ll bury you, and blink the Pistons did.
Strong first half notwithstanding, the Pistons losing by 20 on the road against the Golden State Warriors is just about the most likely outcome imaginable, so we’re not going to ascribe a whole lot of value to the outcome, but Caldwell-Pope’s shoulder injury is a major concern for more reasons than one. More on that later.
With no further ado, let’s grade.
Reggie Jackson
PG, Detroit Pistons
C-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SG, Detroit Pistons
Inc
Marcus Morris
SF, Detroit Pistons
C
Tobias Harris
PF, Detroit Pistons
C
Andre Drummond
C, Detroit Pistons
C-
Stanley Johnson
SF, Detroit Pistons
C+
Aaron Baynes
C, Detroit Pistons
Inc
Ish Smith
PG, Detroit Pistons
D+
Darrun Hilliard
SG, Detroit Pistons
D-
Boban Marjanovic
C, Detroit Pistons
A-
Henry Ellenson
PF/C, Detroit Pistons
Inc
Beno Udrih
PG, Detroit Pistons
Inc
Stan Van Gundy
Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
C-
