Detroit Pistons return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies

The Detroit Pistons (14-16) head home to start a homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies (18-12), as we’ll see a new starting lineup for the Pistons.

Things have not gone well for the Detroit Pistons lately, as they have lost four of their last five games by an average of 19.5 points, there has been several off-the-court incidents that have followed, as Stan Van Gundy has mentioned that “We’re not trotting that five out there again on Wednesday.” Also challenging his players to “do your job”.

Even Andre Drummond was talking about the team issues, something that he rarely does, stating “Collectively, as a group, we’re not in sync right now. Everybody sees it.”

Now the question that everyone wants to know is, what will SVG’s new starting lineup be?

SVG has stated that he wants a defensive presence on the first unit. The two candidates that could be filled for possibly starting and providing better defense would be Jon Leuer and Stanley Johnson.

However, I do not believe SVG would start both of these players, rather choosing one over the other. Who he chooses, has yet to be determined.

Another possible option, could be Ish Smith starting at point guard and moving Reggie Jackson to the bench, as ever since Jackson’s return, things just haven’t seem to click, as the Pistons are now 3-6 since Jackson’s return.



But, no matter what direction SVG decides to go with the starting lineup, one thing has to be done, and that’s play hard.

Over the past games, it as seemed as the team are not working hard enough, looking lackadaisical, and “out of sync” like Drummond mentioned. SVG demands hard work in all of his players, night-in and night-out and over the past games he has not gotten that from his players, which is easily one of the reasons why he is so upset as of late.

Then again, the Detroit Pistons should not be worried. In the course of an 82 game season, teams are bound to have stretches like this, where everything isn’t going their way, and they get on a losing skid. We also, have a coach, who has proven time and time again that he can do almost anything with his coaching prowess.

Expect to see a rejuvenated Piston team tonight, one ready to compete and fight against a Grizzlies team, who has also lost four of their last five, and looking to get back on track as well.

Note: Grizzlies small forward Chandler Parsons (knee) is medically cleared to return tonight.

