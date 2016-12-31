Detroit Pistons fall 105-98 to Atlanta Hawks despite late charge
Despite a fourth quarter fightback the Detroit Pistons have fallen short against the Atlanta Hawks on the road 105-98.
The Detroit Pistons trailed by as much as 17 points throughout the game, but were able to slowly chip away at the lead in the final quarter, trimming it back to just 5 points with three minutes to play.
However, through mostly the Pistons poor execution down the stretch the Atlanta Hawks were able to hang on for a 7 point win.
It was an incredibly sloppy contest from both teams, as neither side shot over 44 per cent from the field and they combined for 17 of 56 from the three point line as well as committing 24 turnovers.
The Pistons struggled to contain Paul Millsap, who had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Dwight Howard came in handy on the glass, pulling down 15 rebounds with 5 of them coming on the offensive end.
All five starters managed to hit double-digits in scoring, a serious improvement over the production from the starting unit recently.
Jon Leuer led the team in scoring with 22 and Reggie Jackson had one of his best games of the season as he finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists.
Unfortunately, with Marcus Morris due to injury the bench lacked firepower, combining for just 15 points compared to the 38 points Atlanta received off the bench.
Reggie Jackson
PG, Detroit Pistons
B+
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SG, Detroit Pistons
D+
Tobias Harris
PF, Detroit Pistons
C-
Jon Leuer
PF, Detroit Pistons
A-
Andre Drummond
C, Detroit Pistons
C+
Ish Smith
PG, Detroit Pistons
C-
Stanley Johnson
SF, Detroit Pistons
D
Aron Baynes
C, Detroit Pistons
D+
Stan Van Gundy
Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
C