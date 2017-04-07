Detroit Pistons Drift Quietly Out Of Playoff Contention

Since last month, the Detroit Pistons have been quickly drifting away from being a playoff contender. Should the Pistons consider acquiring new players?

Let’s face it. The Detroit Pistons have been doomed this entire season. Although there were times when it seemed like they would pick up momentum, they have lost their way in most of their games. That has been their story for the entire season.

Prior to Thursday night’s tough win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons lost five straight games. The Pistons have lost two in a row, are 2-8 in their last 10 and are only mathematically alive for a playoff spot, trailing the eighth-place Indiana Pacers by four games with four to play.

The Pistons were supposed to be better than this. Last season, the Pistons (having a record of 44-38) were able to make it to the playoffs for the first time in six years. Reggie Jackson was the best player on the team and Andre Drummond was an All-Star.

Although they were eliminated in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the competitive edge that the Pistons displayed during that series was one to look forward to for next season. Their outlook for the next season was positive.

But the Pistons completely flipped the script. Instead of having Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond continue their success, they have been one of the causes of the Pistons’ demise this season. Additionally, the Pistions are likely to not go to the playoffs this season.

Last season was filled with hope. This season was filled with disappointments

The story of the Pistons this season has been filled with making minor adjustments in order to improve. Limiting the minutes of Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, who have played very sub-par this season, worked for a while.

But it definitely did not improve the Pistons in the long haul. Making roster adjustments surely did not have a significant impact. While relying on young stars like Marcus Morris and Tobias Harris seemed to work, it clearly was not enough to keep them in the playoff picture.

Marcus Morris’ pep talk was enough for them to outscore the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter two weeks ago, but even that is insufficient now.

How do the Pistons solve their problems?

Acquiring new players is the only solution. This season has shown that the Pistons can’t succeed with the players that they have. Stan Van Gundy seems to have made the appropriate roster changes. But that hasn’t worked either.

“Our goal obviously is to get in the playoffs, but right now, we’re in a little bit of a different situation with the way we’ve played”, said Van Gundy. I’m more concerned with how we come out and play to be honest, than I am with the result. I just want to see a lot better energy, a lot better spirit, than what we’ve had the last half-dozen games. That’s what I’m really concerned about right now. And if that happens, the result sort of takes care of itself.”

The Pistons are currently in 11th place in the East. The reality is that they won’t be making the playoffs this season. But, as Van Gundy mentioned, the only thing they can do is improve on their execution.

But maybe the only way to improve is bringing in new talent during the free agency. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Bullock and Beno Udrih will be free agents–Caldwell-Pope restricted–this offseason.

Next season, the Pistons’ salary commitment will be about $95 million, according to Hoops Hype. The Pistons simply need a player who will give them the energy that they have been lacking on the court.

Targeting a player like Jeff Green, who will be a free agent by the end of this season, should be on the Pistons’ radar. Green’s athleticism shines on both ends of the floor.

Although he has been less impressive on the defensive end (he has a defensive rating of 99.9), his scoring ability will be beneficial. Thus, the Pistons will have some important decisions to make.

