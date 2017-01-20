Detroit Pistons discussing Ricky Rubio-Reggie Jackson trade

The Detroit Pistons appear to be willing to switch things up with the team discussing a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that would be headlined by Reggie Jackson to Minnesota in exchange for Ricky Rubio according to Marc Stein.

Story going online now with @ChrisBHaynes: ESPN sources say Minnesota and Detroit have discussed a PG swap of Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 21, 2017

Any deal would expand to involve other players — such as Shabazz Muhammad — but sources say for now the teams are in the talking stage — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 21, 2017

Here’s some more information on the potential trade, which Stein and Chris Haynes say is not imminent:

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons have discussed a potential swap of point guards Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN that no deal appeared imminent Friday but said the teams have engaged in dialogue this week on a potential multiplayer exchange that would be headlined by Rubio and Jackson.

This trade doesn’t make a ton of sense. Ricky Rubio is a better defender than Jackson and a better passer which could fit in nicely with the starting five of the Pistons, but his game also mirrors Ish Smith’s which isn’t exactly a good thing.

Adding Shabazz Muhammad to the trade helps a little since the Pistons don’t have a solid shooting guard off of the bench, but it doesn’t move the needle enough in my opinion.

As Stein mentioned, this is still in the discussion phase which means this could really go either way.

What do you think Pistons fans? Do you like the trade based on what we know?

Unless there is a first round pick in this deal, I’m not crazy about it for the Pistons.

I like Rubio and I think his style might mesh with the starters–and I also like Muhammad–but the Timberwolves would end up with the best player in the deal and Jackson’s scoring would be impossible to replace with the current roster.

