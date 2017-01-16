Detroit Pistons defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, 102-97

To salvage a disappointing road trip, the Detroit Pistons defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in a close one at the Staples Center, 102-97.

It wasn’t pretty nor easy for the Detroit Pistons Sunday night.

Once again they started with zero energy and had to dig themselves out of a double-digit hole for most of the first half.

In the second, it was a neck-and-neck battle with neither Detroit nor L.A. streaking off with a sizable lead.

By the end, the Pistons fortunately came out on top and finished 2-3 on the road trip.

Detroit now travels home for an easier stretch of games where hopefully they can turn it around.

Reggie Jackson PG, Detroit Pistons B- Reggie Jackson was decent in Detroit’s win over L.A. As he had 16 points, Jackson’s shooting was off and it appeared he wasn’t giving the most effort to lead his team. In the first half, he was barely on the floor and, when he was, he didn’t dominate the way fans are accustomed to since Portland. After getting crushed in Utah, one would have hoped Jackson would have had extra motivation to lead the Pistons to a must-needed win.

Reggie Bullock SG, Detroit Pistons D+ Reggie Bullock was not impressive Sunday night against the Lakers. It was only his second game back from injury, though he didn’t add much to Detroit’s win: recording four points, five fouls, one assist, and one rebound.

Marcus Morris SF, Detroit Pistons A Besides Tobias Harris Marcus Morris came to play for Detroit at the Staples Center. The small forward, playing out of his slump, scored 23 points on 50% shooting and recorded nine rebounds. Without his effort, Detroit would have returned home 1-4 for the trip with their tails hanging in between their legs.

Tobias Harris PF, Detroit Pistons A Like Marcus Morris, Tobias Harris came to play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harris had a team-high (with Morris) 23 points and seven rebounds. Additionally, Harris has proven, during a dark and struggling time, he’s one of the bright, consistent spots for the Detroit Pistons moving forward.

Andre Drummond C, Detroit Pistons B+ Andre Drummond was solid in Detroit’s win over Los Angeles. Drummond his six of thirteen shots and registered 17 rebounds and contained things down low after a hot Lakers start. It wasn’t a spectacular performance, though Drummond did his job well to put his team in a position to win.

Ish Smith PG, Detroit Pistons B- Ish Smith was effective Sunday night against the Lakers. His stats weren’t flashy (six points, six assists, two steals), though his ability to run the floor, push play, and distribute the ball helped the Pistons overcome a close one in Los Angeles.

Stanley Johnson SF, Detroit Pistons B Stanley Johnson played out of his shell Sunday night at the Staples Center. The second-year small forward shot the ball nine times, hitting four of them, and collected six assists and four rebounds. As Johnson’s offense is still developing, his defensive effort is what continues to grant him extra minutes as the Pistons play without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Aron Baynes C, Detroit Pistons C In the minutes he performed, Aron Baynes contributed a decent amount in Sunday night’s victory. The Australian center scored six points and four rebounds. It wasn’t impressive, though it wasn’t awful compared to previous performances.

This article originally appeared on