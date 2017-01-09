Detroit Pistons complete comeback, win thriller in Portland

The Detroit Pistons found fourth quarter magic again in Portland, beating the Trail Blazers 125-124 in a double overtime thriller.

The Detroit Pistons were in Portland, entering the fourth quarter down seven points. The Portland Trail Blazers had built their lead thanks to the play making of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum and a lights-out shooting night from Allen Crabbe.

The scene was familiar.

The Pistons were in the same situation in November 2015, when Reggie Jackson led a furious Pistons comeback while tying a franchise-record for fourth quarter points. This time around, it took a little longer. Jackson scored nine points in the fourth quarter tonight, including a jumper that gave the Pistons a three point lead with 24 seconds to go. McCollum answered with a three pointer off an inbounds play to tie the game, and Jackson couldn’t match it on the final possession of regulation.

The first overtime mirrored the end of regulation. Jackson made consecutive shots to give the Pistons a three point lead with 24 seconds left. McCollum answered with a three pointer off an inbounds play. Jackson missed to send the game to a second overtime.

In the second overtime, the Pistons found a different source for its clutch shot making. Down five with under two minutes left, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drained a three pointer to give the Pistons a chance. Two defensive stops later, the Pistons gave the Blazers a taste of their own medicine, freeing up Caldwell-Pope off an inbounds play for a three pointer that went in and gave the Pistons another late lead. This time, McCollum came up short on his game-winning attempt, and the Pistons snuck out of Portland with a 125-124 win.

Lost in all of the late game craziness was the impressive performance of Andre Drummond. Drummond took advantage of Portland’s lack of interior defense and was engaged from the first whistle to the last. Stan Van Gundy rewarded Drummond by playing him 52 minutes, including every second of the game after the 5:54 mark of the second quarter.

Drummond’s strong performance kept the Pistons within striking distance entering the fourth quarter, when the Detroit back court took over with clutch shot after clutch shot. That formula worked tonight, and it could be a formula that the Pistons lean on as they look to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

Reggie Jackson PG, Detroit Pistons B Reggie Jackson led the Pistons in scoring with 31 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter or overtime. Jackson was a calming presence in the clutch when the team was scuffling, and was a key component to the Pistons comeback victory. He lost his man quite a few times defensively, though, including on C.J. McCollum’s shot to send the game to double overtime.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG, Detroit Pistons A Kentavious Caldwell-Pope showed up in a big way, scoring 26 points on only 14 shots, including the game-winning three pointer in double overtime. Caldwell-Pope’s defense was key in the fourth quarter and overtime, where he was active in help defense on top of consistently denying Damian Lillard the ball. Lillard’s disappearance late in the game was key to the Pistons victory, and Caldwell-Pope deserves a lot of credit for that.

Marcus Morris SF, Detroit Pistons C- Marcus Morris made two hugely important shots in the fourth quarter when the Pistons’ offense was struggling, but he did little else. He scored only 10 points on 17 shots and he was to blame for C.J. McCollum’s game-tying three in regulation, where Morris was way too slow to switch a screen.

Jon Leuer PF, Detroit Pistons Inc. Jon Leuer injured his knee in the first half and never returned. Leuer played only six minutes and had little impact on tonight’s game.

Andre Drummond C, Detroit Pistons A Andre Drummond played one of his best games as a Piston, scoring 28 points on 13-for-20 shooting in a variety of ways. He added 14 rebounds and worked hard on the defensive end. Drummond was constantly in passing lanes, leading to four steals, and his defensive rotations were much crisper than normal. Portland had absolutely no answer for him tonight.

Stanley Johnson SF, Detroit Pistons B- Stanley Johnson was a team-worst -11 tonight, but it wasn’t totally his fault. He lost his man defensively a couple times, but he played good defense for the most part in the fourth quarter and overtime, while having to constantly chase smaller Blazer counterparts around screens. Johnson added five points and five rebounds and played solid in critical late-game minutes.

Aaron Baynes C, Detroit Pistons D Aron Baynes played only six minutes tonight, in large part because he was bad in those six minutes. Baynes was slow in help defense against a quick Blazers team, and he forced three shots in post-up situations where he didn’t have great position.

Ish Smith PG, Detroit Pistons C+ Ish Smith was solid, if unspectacular, in his 21 minutes tonight. He played well within the offense, both as the primary ball handler and a secondary ball handler when he shared the floor with Reggie Jackson. Smith did start a fast break with his one steal, but his size was a bit of an issue defensively against a Blazers team who creates the majority of their offense via the back court.

Tobias Harris PF, Detroit Pistons C+ Tobias Harris struggled to find his shot tonight, going 0-for-5 from behind the arc, and scoring only 14 points in 38 minutes. Harris just didn’t quite have it offensively tonight, but he still brought good energy on the defensive end. The Blazers exploited Harris a handful of times on switches, but Harris held his own for the most part.

Boban Marjanovic C, Detroit Pistons Inc. Coming off a career night, Boban Marjanovic h played only 0.3 seconds tonight. Those 0.3 seconds were on the final possession, when Marjanovich’s massive frame was called upon to defend the final inbounds play.

Stan Van Gundy Head Coach, Detroit Pistons B Stan Van Gundy had the Pistons ready tonight. The team played hard and battled through a tough first three quarters where it seemed like every shot Portland put up was going in. Van Gundy leaned on Stanley Johnson for defense late in the fourth quarter and overtime, and it proved wise. Going small with Johnson helped the defensive rotations and the Pistons got just enough stops. Van Gundy does have to take some blame for the Blazers’ four easy inbound baskets, two of which were the game-tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime.

This article originally appeared on