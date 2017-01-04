Detroit Pistons: An Early-Season Dilemma, And Whether They Can Fix It

The Detroit Pistons entered into the 2016-17 NBA season with high expectations. Though, they’ve hit a rough spot. Can they recover?

The Detroit Pistons entered into the 2016-17 NBA season with high expectations. Stan Van Gundy’s squad was fresh off their first playoff experience since the 2009 season. Even though the Pistons were swept in the first round by the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers, promising times were thought to lie ahead for the franchise.

The team returned a legitimate star in double-double machine Andre Drummond, who was proving himself to be one of the most promising big men in the game today. The backcourt of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson are young and talented. They were thought of to be one of the better up-and-coming tandems in the Eastern Conference by many.

Stretch-forward Tobias Harris was a mid-season pickup last year and played an integral role in the Piston’s offense. These players have not played up to their capability and haven’t shown much progression in their overall, respective games so far this season, though.

Can the Detroit Pistons recover?

Why The Inconsistent Play?

Why is this talented team under-performing in 2016-17? They currently have a 16-21 record and sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The statistics point to an underwhelming 7-12 overall road record while posting a 2-8 record in their last 10 games.

Stan Van Gundy is a solid coach who usually gets maximum effort out of his team. Van Gundy is also the general manager who has full authority of the roster. For some reason, last year’s playoff run has not translated into success this season.

Point guard Reggie Jackson missed significant time in the beginning of the season due to injury. The score-first Jackson is an integral part of the team. In the 16 games he has played in since his return, the team has played better. Still it, obviously, hasn’t been enough.

One player that the team had high hopes on has had a very disappointing season. Stanley Johnson, who was Detroit’s 1st round pick in 2015, has been relegated to the bench. He has also seen time in the D-League. He was a player that Van Gundy was counting on to produce. However, his play has taken a major step back.

Looking Ahead

As poorly as the Detroit Pistons have played so far, there is still time to turn this season around and salvage a playoff spot. Though, the month of January is critical to this endeavor.

Detroit plays their next 11 games against four teams that are ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers, who they just lost to, currently sit 2.5 games ahead of Detroit. A win would’ve helped, but it wasn’t in the cards.

If Detroit can go 3-2 on their West Coast road trip, with possible wins against Portland, Sacramento and Los Angeles, they can begin to crawl back into the playoff picture.

After these games, management should have a much better view on the season’s bigger picture. The upcoming 11 games are going to be the barrier that Van Gundy and management can weigh the rest of this year on. If they play well, perhaps a trade can be made to fortify the roster. If they don’t play well, this organization has to think long and hard about the future.

Feb 23 Is Fast Approaching

February 23 is the date that every player, coach, and passionate fan knows about. It is the 2016-17 NBA trade deadline.

Player’s careers and NBA organizations can change with one phone call before – or even on – this date. Are the Detroit Pistons going to make any deals before this date?

The month of January and the next 11 games are going to be crucial for not only the team’s success this season but their overall future.

The next few weeks could determine the next move – or lack of one – from the Pistons.

