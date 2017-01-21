Despite The Changes, NBA All-Star Voting Remains Stupid

Even after a whole new restructured voting system, the NBA All-Star game still has the wrong guys starting

The NBA innovated their All-Star voting system this year.

Essentially, fan voting stayed the same – with a big push on social media – however, it would only account for 50 percent of the entire process. The other 50 percent would come from the players and media – 25 percent from each.

Even after all this complexity, they still got it wrong, at least in my humble opinion. The major irony in this is that the fan voting actually seemed to get things RIGHT this time around unlike years past.

Let’s start off with the most obvious thing they got wrong.

Russell Westbrook is an All-Star game reserve and not a starter. What the…If you didn’t know, Westbrook is currently averaging a 30-plus points per game triple-double more than half way through the season.

That is INCREDIBLE. Only one player has ever done such thing before, and that was the great Oscar Robertson in a much watered down and advanced NBA.

And, of course, it was NBA golden boy Stephen Curry who was voted in to start at the point guard position out West – in Westbrook’s spot. Just a quick reminder, Westbrook had 90,000 more fan votes than Curry.

On the other hand, the East didn’t get everything right at the point guard spot either. Dribble master Kyrie Irving is somehow the starting point guard over the possible selections of John Wall, Isaiah Thomas and Kyle Lowry who are all wholeheartedly having better seasons than Irving. I mean, at least Giannis made it and is starting, thank goodness they got that correct.

This just further proves my theory on how All-Star games not just in basketball either, are becoming increasingly of a joke. They are becoming more of a popularity vote than anything and cannot be used as a factor in any modern contemporary debate comparing a players greatness.

This article originally appeared on