Report: Knicks don’t know why Derrick Rose missed Monday’s game

Some Knicks officials and players are unaware as to why starting point guard Derrick Rose missed Monday’s game, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rose was a late, unexpected scratch from Monday’s game against the Pelicans. In his place, Brandon Jennings got the start.

The 28-year-old has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds after coming over from the Bulls this summer in a trade. New York has lost 7 of 8 and is coming off a 123–109 road loss to the Pacers.

