Report: Derrick Rose considered taking long break from basketball during absence

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose considered taking a long break from basketball during his brief absence from the team, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

After attending morning shootaround on Monday, Rose was a late, unexpected scratch the team’s game against the Pelicans later that day after the Knicks repeatedly failed to reach him in the hours leading up to tip-off. ESPN later reported that Rose had left the team without permission to deal with a family situation in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Rose said he had to leave to go be with his mother, though he did not say why. Isola's sources say Rose was an emotional wreck on Monday, and that he even spoke about walking away from basketball for an extended period of time in order to clear his head.

Instead, Rose returned to the team on Tuesday and the Knicks fined him an undisclosed amount.

Rose is expected to play in the Knicks' game against the 76ers on Wednesday.

