Derek Fisher’s five championship rings were stolen

Former NBA point guard Derek Fisher had his championship rings stolen Monday morning.

According to reports by TMZ, Derek Fisher was burgarlized Monday morning. It is estimated that he is missing $300,000 worth of jewelry and other goods in his house. And included in that stolen merchandise are the five NBA championships rings that Fisher won with the Lakers.

Fisher was last in headlines in 2016 when he was fired as head coach of the New York Knicks. Fisher signed a five-year, $25 million deal to be the coach in New York in 2014. He had a total record of 40-96 before they finally gave him the boot.

Before that mess as a head coach, Fisher was known for being longtime Laker point guard and champion. Fisher won five NBA championships in Los Angeles (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010). He played alongside greats like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal for the majority of his career.

Now all he has is the memories of those championships since his rings are now missing. Fisher has not yet put out a statement on the robbery.

Fisher spent his final two years in Oklahoma City as a member of the Thunder and retired as a player in 2014. He now works as an analyst on a local Lakers broadcasts. The chances of him getting another head coaching job is very unlikely, especially since his recent drama with Matt Barnes and his reputation as coach of the Knicks.

But for now, his mind must stay in one place and that place is getting those prized NBA title rings back from who stole them.

