Report: Derek Fisher’s five championship rings stolen in home burglary

Former Lakers point guard and Knicks coach Derek Fisher had his five NBA championship rings stolen from his L.A. home in a Monday burglary, TMZ reports.

Fisher reportedly told police he lost more than $300,000 in jewelry, including the rings he won as a member of the Lakers.

It appears nobody was inside the home, with the crime taking place after Fisher left at 7:30 a.m. and the valuables gone three hours later, upon his return.

Fisher has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

