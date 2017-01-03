Denver vs. Golden State: In an Experience with Experience

Denver was able to keep up with the Golden State Warriors.

Yes, the Denver Nuggets lost to Golden State, 127-119 , but the game was closer than the final score.

Except for the third quarter, in which we didn’t move our feet, and our rain of threes didn’t fall, Denver played the world champions pretty even.

Even through the third quarter, we only lost 26 to 21.

This was an excellent game and a real building block for our young team’s experience and confidence. Keep tweaking the rotations, coach.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

With more experience Denver will get there.

Coach Brought the Team, the Team Brought their Game

Coach Malone has nothing to be ashamed of. He brought his team with the right preparation and his team brought their game.

He was on the court with the knowledge on how to play the runner up champions. There would be no more 24 point blowouts; not tonight. The team wanted to play hard and have fun.

Denver was thrown a slight learning curve to a team with the current best winning experience in basketball.

While we didn’t hit it out of the park, we took a good swing, and got to third base. This is nothing to be ashamed of.

A big difference was the exceptional screens Golden State sets and their constant movement without the ball. Learn Nuggets; you can do this. It is not a talent, it is a learned skill.

Constantly set good screens, go close around the screens, and move without the ball.

That is beautiful basketball.

Trick

We almost tricked them to playing our game.

Steals, 14 to 10, Nuggets; assists, 33 to 33, rebounds, 48-43 Nuggets. Our bigs can dominate. We always win the boards.

If our threes had fallen, 26% to 44%, and we had shot just a little better, 53% Warriors, 48% Nuggets, we might have had the upset of the year.

48% is nothing to cry about against a top defensive team.

Every quarter was close.

The announcers for Golden State loved the Nuggets. They said they thought they might be seeing Denver in the post season!

They just couldn’t believe both of our bigs, Jo-kic and Nur-kic.

Our bigs are the ‘kicks, like in kick butt!

Tweak

Most every player played well throughout almost all of the game.

Only on a few instances did they not extend an effort to do their jobs.

Only for a period of time did they stop their movement, and stood around.

When coach saw it, he called a time out and addressed it and they were revived.

Gallo and Nurkic have to make sure they contest shots. They can’t hope someone else covers for them.

And they can’t fake their defensive effort. Every move you make, we’ll be watching you….. Gallo? Nurkic? Get up on them!

We love Jameer, but he just has difficulty guarding faster bigger guards.

After 6 or 8 points scored against Jameer, coach, you better get Mudiay back in or get Murray learning that point guard position. We can’t afford to let that happen.

Or even Gee!

Collective Effort

This good collective effort last night supports keeping most if not all of those who played together for some years.

Golden State Warriors 127 Denver Nuggets 119

This is what Golden State did for a period of time and look where they are.

It should take a strong crow bar to pry loose any of our core players, or we may eat crow!

Millsap is exceptional, but it might mean we don’t have Gallo or Barton.

Shaking up our young core may have more consequences than rewards in the long run.

Be careful.

Appointment vs. Disappointment

Our appointment with Sacramento is to be aware of Cousins and Ty (ex-Nugget), and, play with the energy and urgency that we played with against the Warriors early.

Have the preparation complete; match-ups pre-determined. We must have attention to detail.

Don’t look around and wonder what happened.

Make things happen.

The disappointment might occur if we get down, or miss a few and our heads go sour, if we let it.

Don’t let it happen.

If the ball doesn’t go in, or we get down, or we miss an assignment, just re-focus, move, be smart and initiate the action.

Every step you take…

Carry Over and Carry On

The carry over from last night’s game to the next game is how well they improved from their previous performance against the Warriors.

There was not going to be a 24 point blow out.

We were motivated by that disappointment and the Philly game into this game with pride and attention, movement and trust.

No more Philadelphia’s, okay?

We need to carry on with this intensity against Sacramento.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

There is not a more important issue in the Sacramento game than starting out aggressive and focused.

Inflated or Deflated

Gallo and the boys should be inflated with their performance in mentally preparing for Sacramento.

The locker room showed pride, not deflation.

If Cousins or someone else gets hot tonight, don’t get deflated. Pump yourself up and move and be aggressive.

You have definitely proved you can do it.

You are on your way to the playoffs, if you want it bad enough.

The game against Golden State was a terrific learning and confidence building experience.

But the game against Sacramento is life or death for the playoffs. Bring it.

This article originally appeared on