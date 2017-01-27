Denver’s Biggest Threat To Them

Denver must continue to push to make the playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets find themselves in unfamiliar territory. They actually have a chance to sneak into the postseason this year. However, there will be challenges.

We have already encountered one with our best player going down with a left hip flexor strain. Even though Denver holds the 8th seed right now, many things can still happen between now and April when the playoffs start.

As it stands, the two teams that are nipping on Denver’s heels are the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings. Both of these teams have defeated the Nuggets at some point this season, so it will be interesting to see how the picture unfolds as we get closer to the playoffs.

The one question that not many people are asking though is which one of these two teams pose the biggest threat to the Denver Nuggets.

Both the Kings and Trail Blazers make compelling cases, but only one of them have the best chance at knocking the Nuggets out of the final playoff spot.

The Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that is headed by All-Star snubs, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. This team has been Denver’s rival for as long as anyone can remember.

It would seem to be a fitting narrative for this team to once again crush the Nuggets’ hopes and dreams if they were to overtake the Nuggets in the playoff picture.

This is not to show disrespect towards Sacramento and DeMarcus Cousins, but when you look at the fact that they lost a key asset in Rudy Gay for the year due to a ruptured achilles, and Cousins is the only legitimate star on their team, it is difficult to imagine them defeating the Trail Blazers in a playoff race.

The Denver Nuggets look as if they are going to put up a fight to hold on to the 8th seed for dear life, but when you analyze the season series between Portland and Denver, you will find that Portland holds the advantage so far, and at worse will split the series.

Denver and Sacramento have only played once so far where Sacramento prevailed. There are still three more match-ups to be decided between the Nuggets and Kings and the Nuggets will come out hungry for revenge and most likely take advantage of them being short-handed their second or third best scoring option.

Not to mention, head coach Michael Malone will not let his guys slack off against his former squad who ran him out of Sacramento.

That is why I consider the Portland Trail Blazers to be the biggest threat in terms of snatching the final playoff spot from the Denver Nuggets’ grasps.

The Nuggets cannot get caught up in what other teams are doing.

Denver must be wary of both of these teams. Even though they will have an easier time against the Kings, they must treat them as if they were a division rival.

Portland will have two hungry and somewhat angry stars in McCollum and Lillard to help turn their momentum around whereas the Kings are going to keep relying heavily upon DeMarcus Cousins. While Portland is right behind the Nuggets at one game back of the 8th seed, the Nuggets must continue to focus and win games against teams they are supposed to beat.

It is understandable if they lose to a Cleveland or a Golden State as long as they put up a fight, but the Phoenix’s and Brooklyn’s are games they must win.

They must not rely on Portland and Sacramento losing games to give them a healthy advantage, they must be competitive night in and night out in order to be taken seriously by the rest of the NBA.

Let’s all hope for the Kings and Blazers to lose some extra games while our Nuggets win some games, so the Nuggets can build up a reasonable lead for the final playoff spot in the West.

