Denver Nuggets: What A Series With Golden State Would Look Like

The Denver Nuggets could give Golden State a run for their money.

The Denver Nuggets are currently locked in at the 8th seed right now, which would mean they would face the juggernaut Warriors if the post season were to start today.

This results in a key question. In a 7 game series with Golden State, would Denver be able to steal at least one game? This is a very good question that requires a rather complicated answer.

The truth is, it depends. Are both teams going to be fully healthy? Are they both going to take each other seriously and think of them as a threat? All of these questions are factors in determining how a series would go between both of these squads.

In my honest opinion, I think the Nuggets would be able to win at least one game.

Now, do not mistake me, it is clear that Golden State would win the series, but Denver could certainly put up a fight.

Denver could avoid the sweep.

The Nuggets do seem to have a history of pulling off upsets. They were the first 8th seed in NBA history to upset a 1 seed when they defeated Seattle in the 1990’s.

Unfortunately, that magic most likely will not happen this year. The Nuggets have surprised many people this year, especially since many didn’t even think they would have a chance at the post season.

Therefore, it is worth thinking about a Golden State-Denver series in the first round of the playoffs. The Nuggets have lost both games of the season series so far this season. Although, the last game these two teams played was much closer than the first one.

With Denver improving and finally a bit healthier, it is safe to say that the Nuggets could steal a game in a 7 game series. I could see the Warriors taking the first two games in Golden State, but Denver getting a win at home.

The Warriors would win the rest of the games, but hey, getting one game is better than getting swept. This is very circumstantial, since I am assuming both teams are at full strength and the playoff picture stays the way it is.

I also think the games would be much closer than people think despite a 4-1 series loss.

Denver would have to focus their efforts on the four stars.

The Nuggets would have to do many things correctly and get a bit of luck on their side to win a game. It is not impossible though.

The Nuggets would have to contain at least two of the stars and hope one of the other stars has an off game.

The Warriors have so much firepower that one of the stars are always going to have a big game. The thing is slowing down everyone else down to make one player beat you. Oh, and solid defense will always help, especially since Golden State is the most potent offense in the league.

With the potential this young Denver squad has, the Nuggets are a team that the Warriors cannot overlook if they meet each other in the playoffs. At the end of the day, no one know what will happen. Maybe Denver will miss the post season by the skin of their teeth.

Maybe Denver will go a win streak to snatch the 7th seed from Memphis or Oklahoma City.

Only time will tell.

