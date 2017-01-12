Denver Nuggets Vs Indiana Pacers: Player Grades

The Denver Nuggets finally captured their first win of 2017.

The Denver Nuggets were able to end their 5-game drought overseas in London.

It was clear the Nuggets were clicking on all cylinders while the Pacers struggled to find their shot the entire game. Despite some nagging injuries and sickness, Denver’s key players soldiered through and helped the team come out with a monstrous win.

They were able to put up a season high 140 points showcasing how potent their offense is in the league. It was just not the Pacers game whereas Denver was hungry and somewhat desperate to correct their struggles as of late.

Nikola Jokic showed why he deserves All-Star consideration putting up an impressive double-double despite being sick. He was 3 assists shy of achieving his 1st career triple-double.

The Nuggets also surprisingly slowed down Paul George to a measly 10 point performance on 16.7% shooting (thankfully proving me wrong about my prediction for him).

There were many contributing factors like Jokic’s play, Denver shooting well from deep for once, and limiting George’s production, so let’s take a look at some player grades.

Gary Harris-B

Gary gets credit for battling a nagging groin injury and still fighting through to be a solid contributor.

With a 16 point, 5 rebound, 6 assist performance, he showcased why he is the glue that holds this squad together. Notice that the Nuggets started playing extremely better once he returned from injury a while back.

That is partly due to Harris’s versatility and his presence in the locker room. He also did a good job keeping Monta Ellis, a high volume scorer, at bay holding him to 12 points on 44% shooting.

Harris is also proving to become an efficient scorer. He shot 54% from the field including 66% from downtown, 2 areas he struggled with in the past.

Gary proved to be an anchor for Denver today and that is why he is widely considered as untouchable for a trade by many Nuggets fans.

Wilson Chandler-B+

Chandler was the 2nd leading scorer behind Jokic.

Wilson Chandler doesn’t have the shock and awe that he was displaying earlier when he came off the bench this season, but he still helps out the team tremendously no matter where he is at in the lineup.

He nearly posted a double-double putting up 21 points to go along with 8 rebounds. He also had an impact on the defensive end snagging 2 steals.

As a matter of fact, this whole season, Chandler’s defense has been slept on. This may be due to the fact that Denver has one of the worst defenses in the league, but that is a different story a different day.

The Nuggets need to continue to utilize and use his veteran experience assist the team if they want to make a run at the post season.

Chandler seems to still be meshing well this Denver unit and hopefully this type of momentum for him carries over into Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Nikola Jokic-A

Jokic is the future for the Nuggets.

There should be no debate about it anymore.

There is a good chance that Nuggets General Manager Tim Connelly would tell teams to not even think of asking for Jokic in a deal if he were to conduct a trade.

Jokic had the highest player differential at 29 to go along with 7 assists and 10 rebounds. He also led the team in scoring with 22 points and accomplished all of this while being sick.

Do we seriously need to keep making a case for this man to get to the All-Star game? The evidence is there. Even during Denver’s 5 game losing streak, the bright spot always seemed to be Jokic.

Jokic had a drastic part in helping Denver secure their 15th win of the season.

Without Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets may have not been able to put up a season high in points and come away with the win.

Indiana Pacers-C+

The Pacers just simply had an off day.

Thus, the generous C+ grade. This performance should not reflect how they are as a team. It happens to every team and Indiana just had an off day against a team who could no wrong, with a bit of luck, on that same day.

They ran into a buzz saw. Think about it, how often is Paul George going to be held to 10 points and relatively be a non-factor?

We can imagine this was just a fluke for a talent like him. As a result, Indiana was forced to look for other options to produce which they found in C.J. Miles. At the end of the game though, the Pacers were simply no match for the Nuggets.

For whatever reason, Indiana just did not look as well prepared as Denver. However, Denver cannot dwell too much on this victory.

Rest assured that Indiana will be a tougher opponent next time these teams meet.

