Denver Nuggets: Three Trades the Nuggets Should Consider

Recent rumors have put the Denver Nuggets in a possible trade for Paul Millsap. Realistically, what other trades could the Nuggets make before the deadline?

In recent rumors, the Denver Nuggets have been tied to a possible trade for Paul Millsap. As recent reports state though, Millsap appears to have been removed from the trading block. But it still appears as if the Nuggets will still be actively searching to move some of their players.

Whether or not that it is the case, the Nuggets could have other pieces that could get them involved with other teams. One of the ultimate questions to ask is, what other trades could they execute before the trade deadline? I thought about this, and I separated three trades into categories.

They are labeled as such: ‘Realistic Possibility’, ‘Blockbuster Trade’, and ‘Nuggets’ Fan’s dream’. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

DISCLAIMER: These are not verified trade rumors, just ideas on what we think would be great trades for the Mile High City. All trades have been tested through the ESPN Trade Machine, you can check that out by clicking here.

C.J. Miles.

It would take some persuading for the Pacers to give up Miles, but I love the way that he could fit into the team. He’s a great three-point shooter, something that the Nuggets need to improve drastically, and he plays decent defense. It has been reported that Denver has been shopping Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried, and even Jusuf Nurkic. This being said, Denver could give any of these players and draft picks if they wanted to land Miles from Indiana.

Denver Nuggets get SF C.J. Miles, PF Lavoy Allen, 2017 2nd Round Pick (IND) Indiana Pacers get SF Wilson Chandler, 2017 1st Round Pick (DEN)

The reason that I could see this trade being successful is because the Nuggets could get some three-point help from Miles, while Allen would probably be waived from the roster. They would also receive a second round pick from the Pacers, which could bring in a gem or could be used in other trades as well. It would hurt giving up that first round pick, but with Denver getting Memphis’ first round pick, it could be expendable.

It could work for the Pacers because they could get a very good sixth man in Wilson Chandler to back up Paul George. Chandler could also move over and play some of the power forward spot, giving some rest to Thaddeus Young. Not to mention, that draft pick would be a real selling bait, as the draft is going to be very talented, and it would be a good shot for the Pacers to get a new talent.

According to the NBA Trade Machine, this would result in the Nuggets losing two wins, and the Pacers not changing.

Kemba Walker.

Call me insane, but I do believe that Walker could be acquired for a good enough trade. It’s also no secret that I love Kemba Walker, and I think that he could be a monumental addition if the Nuggets could get him. He’s a scoring machine, but hounds for the ball too, as he has averaged over one steal per game for his entire career. This season, he is averaging 23.1 points per game, a career high for him in that department, and is shooting almost 42 percent from beyond the arc. It would take a lot, and the salaries could conflict, but a trade could be possible to land Walker.

Denver Nuggets get PG Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets get SF Wilson Chandler, PG Emmanuel Mudiay, 2017 1st Round Pick (DEN), 2018 1st Round Pick (MEM)

We’d give up a lot of our future in this trade, but the addition of Kemba Walker would be enough to make up for the losses. Emmanuel Mudiay has hit a bit of a rut in his first two years, but has shown some flashes of promise in the NBA. He could replace Kemba in Charlotte at the point guard position.

Wilson Chandler is a selling point, because when it comes to the Hornets, they only have one listed small forward, and that is Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. I know that Nicolas Batum could play the three, but he is listed as a shooting guard. This would add another skill at the small forward in Chandler, since they are so thin at the position. The draft picks would bring in a great future for the Hornets, a chance to get a pick in the talented 2017 draft.

It’s not impossible, but it would take some persuading to land a player like Walker.

Jimmy Butler.

Ladies and gentlemen, Jimmy Butler has become a star right before our eyes. He started to show his flashes of greatness while beside of Derrick Rose, but with this year, the shooting guard has taken off. He’s averaging almost 26 points per game this year, and shooting about 45 percent from the floor. He’s dropped 40 or more points three times this season, including a 52 point game against the Hornets. What could the Nuggets possibly offer to Chicago that would make them want to give us Butler?

The answer is simple, it probably would not happen. However, this doesn’t mean that we can’t believe and try to think of a trade. Butler would be a huge player to get for the Nuggets, as a star could make his way to Denver and try to lead them to the playoffs. I’m not going to say that it is impossible, but it would take A LOT of assets to land a player of his caliber.

Denver Nuggets get SG Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls get SF Danilo Gallinari, SG Will Barton, C Jusuf Nurkic, 2017 1st Round Pick (DEN), 2018 1st Round Pick (DEN)

This is a bit lofty, but it could possibly get the job done. The Nuggets currently have 15 players on the roster, so they could afford to give up a few players, and would to land Butler. Gallinari would be a good addition, as he could play the small forward position along Dwyane Wade at the two guard. Will Barton would be a great boost off of the bench, along with Nurkic who could back up Robin Lopez. The draft picks could be very enticing for Chicago as well, as they could get a great future out of the deal.

These picks wouldn’t hurt the Nuggets much, as they have the Memphis Grizzlies’ first round pick, as long as it’s between the sixth and 30th pick for both years.

The trade deadline can be the most exciting part of the NBA season, and we’ll have to see if Denver makes any moves this season.

