Denver Nuggets: This is Why They Lose Their Games

Fatigue, Preparation and Game Management

Fatigue is the reason the Denver Nuggets lost most of the games on their previous road trip. Energy, preparation and in-game management are the reason they won the recent three games (and don’t forget back seat coaching!).

Attack Fatigue

When Houston came to Denver, they had just finished an overtime game the night before and won. Then they played with more energy against the Nuggets then the night before and killed us. This means fatigue is manageable.

Denver exhibited fatigue against the Clippers because we prognosticated that we were allowed to. This is bull. Anything that takes a team off a focus of physically pushing the opposition and winning each possession will mean negative flow. And a team can only have positive flow to win. If they don’t move their feet, they need to sit for the good of the team.

Watch them coach. You have enough players to give guys rest. But they must be prepared physically and mentally. In the three game win, new starters meant immediate energy and less fatigue. Change energized them. A good practice before the game meant more energy.

Pride. The fact that Denver had hit bottom brought out the competitive nature for many of the players. Have the pride of Michael Jordan or Ali. Without a 30 point per night superstar, their strength is in their collective athleticism and helping each other. Six men in double figures and a possible triple double will do it every time. 20 assists a game. Every game.

Preparation is Essential

Preparation individually means sleep and good food. Eating crap and not taking naps or going to bed when you should mean you may not win. And it will hurt the team if individual players are not disciplined. That’s primarily what it takes. Good health habits.

Do the Nuggets have these? Are they professional? What example does the coach give? Eating good coach? Sleeping? Stretching?

Talk to young Murray. He does yoga regularly, focusing on his objectives, visualizing them. He will only grow into the best he is destined to become. And he stretches. He stretches.

Discipline, or sloppy? This might be why Jusuf Nurkic is sitting, you can see he has regressed in energy. It’s up to him to man up, or he will be on the block. Coach is not going to change his attitude; he has to man up himself. And no baby fussing when you don’t get your way. Kenneth Faried has manned up, and is playing as well as he can which is terrific.

Game Management is Crucial

Against the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets didn’t look like they were ready to attack Reddick as their first option with Griffin gone. Why not be prepared for this coach? And did you school Gee, for example, to hound him? When Jordan started beating on us, was Nurk prepared to contend with his size? Foul Jordan. Get him out of sync.

Coach, were you too proud to let Nurk play? This is what we see. You may have sacrificed the good of the team for principle of showing who is boss. How much sit down communication have you had with Nurk?

The Clippers prepared to close down the Nuggets guards and did it. And their guys are not more athletic than ours. And saying the Nuggs are young is an excuse and, if so, should have been compensated for by our coach in the preparation.

Denver’s offensive and defensive coaches aren’t giving Coach Malone what he needs. He needs to have several plans and if-then’s available on the table prior to game time. He has to be able to compensate and adjust. Adjust by moving the chess pieces. Look to exploit. This is what the best teams do, every night.

It is all in positioning. Positioning and movement. Smarts. No one is a stupid jock. They are crafty, strong, athletic, clever professionals. Pass and move, pass and move, screen, screen, assist, get the best possible shot. Don’t ever just watch the play. Never! Be in it.

So, are the Denver Nuggets going to rest, eat right and know with precision how they will manage the next game? Any lack of focus will show. So will winning.

This article originally appeared on