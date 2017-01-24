Denver Nuggets: Should They Contact Cleveland About Trading Nelson?

The Denver Nuggets need to seriously consider moving Jameer Nelson

The Denver Nuggets backup point guard, Jameer Nelson, has been mired in controversy since the last loss, and with good reason. The veteran point guard hoisted up a terrible shot late in the game that ended up costing Denver the game in Minnesota.

Now, to set the record straight, many fans have wanted Nelson to be traded for a while now. The last game just reinforced their desire. What resonates with Denver fans is the fact that the Nuggets let D.J. Augustin walk and kept Jameer instead last summer.

However, there is hope in terms of trading Nelson. The Cleveland Cavaliers have expressed interest in Nelson, considering LeBron James has made it abundantly clear they need a backup point guard. They are missing J.R. Smith’s presence and even though they acquired Kyle Korver, he is more of a shooter than a point guard who can bring the ball up the floor which was made clear by Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

The Cavaliers are looking for a ball handler who can give Kyrie Irving a breather while being productive enough to keep the Cavaliers in the game.

Nelson would fit this mold and the Cavaliers have a player that could surprisingly benefit the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN’s trade machine, it is very possible.

Disclaimer: This is NOT a rumor. This is just simply an idea that I thought of concerning the mutual interest between the Cavaliers and Nuggets for Nelson’s services.

Denver could get a raw talent in DeAndre Liggins.

Both teams ability to win is not affected by this trade. Denver would have to accept a trade exception of $4,540, 525.

Nuggets get DeAndre Liggins, Mike Dunleavy’s Trade Exception Cavaliers get Jameer Nelson

Nevertheless, I wouldn’t put it past either team pulling off a trade like this. You can see the trade here.

The Nuggets get a raw, athletic, rookie in DeAndre Liggins who has a ton of potential defensively. Denver is one of the worst defensive teams and do not really have a 3rd solid defensive presence outside of Gary Harris and Wilson Chandler. So far, Liggins is averaging nearly a steal per game to go along with a defensive box plus/minus of 2.2.

Liggins would be a great addition to the arsenal of youth to improve the defensive side of things, and maybe learn a thing or 2 from Chandler or Harris. They could both serve as mentors to the young rookie. Not to mention, Liggins is still developing, so he could end up being a steal in the future, but even if he doesn’t, the Nuggets would still find a way to work things out.

Oh, and the final reason this would benefit Denver? Jamal Murray would finally be moved to the backup point guard spot. This would mean Malone would have to give Murray the time he needs to continue his development and see if Murray really belongs at the 1 or the 2 spot.

Nelson would fit a lot better in Cleveland than he does in Denver.

Cleveland would also benefit from this trade. LeBron would finally have his wish granted of having a backup point guard who would actually fit in Cleveland rather well.

Do not forget that Nelson has championship experience from his days in Orlando. This coupled with Cleveland’s championship experience from last season would make a deadly combination. Nelson’s veteran experience and hunger to get a ring before he calls it quits would be welcomed by LeBron, Kyrie, Kevin, and company.

Let’s just say that the King himself is not pleased right now, so Cleveland is going to try to appease him. Denver and Cleveland are no strangers to each other when it comes to conducting trades. Remember the Mozgov deal a couple years ago? So, I would trust Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly to figure something out with the Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, David Griffin.

The Cavs could decide to utilize him for the remainder of the year, but view him as expendable if he doesn’t produce well for them. At the end of the year, they could let him go or try to trade him for some draft picks in a package deal.

Even though this trade does not look like much on the surface, it could be beneficial for both the Nuggets and Cavaliers.

