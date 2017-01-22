Denver Nuggets: Reviewing the Past Week of #MileHighBasketball

The Denver Nuggets had a phenomenal past week, and they were gifted with an incredible home crowd to close it out.

This past week could very well be the high-point on the Denver Nuggets’ season so far. They came into this week rejuvenated, in a sense, after a huge win over the Pacers. To say that game was a blowout would be an understatement, but you can read about that here.

One thing can be said about the Nuggets’ offense this week: it is on fire! They scored over 120 points in three out of four games this week, and did so dominating fashion. There shooting percentages were off the charts, which is only part of the reason the Nuggets currently hold the final playoff spot in the West.

This week was also arguably the greatest week in Nikola Jokic’s career. He scored at least 30 points in three out of four games, and he set a new career-high in points. It also appears as if he’s gotten the national attention that many Nuggets fans knew he was destined to receive. But more on that later.

As previously mentioned, the Nuggets currently hold the eighth seed in the West which puts them into the final playoff spot. According to FiveThirtyEight‘s Carm-Elo, the Nuggets currently hold the best odds of securing the eighth seed with a 39% probability. They are closely followed by the Portland Trail Blazers, who hold a 36% probability.

This is all due to the fantastic week the Nuggets just put up. With that in mind, let’s review this past week.

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic, Jan. 16th

The Denver Nuggets started the week off with an absolutely dominant performance over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning by 13 points. This game was a home game for the Nuggets, as it was played in the Pepsi Center.

The Nuggets were led in scoring and rebounds by Nikola Jokic, who tallied 30 points 11 boards. Jokic’s scoring total set a career high for the second-year big-man out of Serbia, and he did so while shooting 13/19 from the field (1/2 from beyond the arc).

Emmanuel Mudiay led the team in assists, racking up a career-high 13 dimes.

Even with Jokic’s dominant performance, the highlight of this game was surprisingly the match-up between Mudiay and Elfrid Payton. No seriously, two of the least efficient point guards in the NBA played at their absolute best, somewhat reassuring everyone that they both still have very potentially high ceilings .

To go up against Mudiay’s 13 dimes, 2 steals and 18 points, Payton put up a solid 20 points, 12 dimes and 2 boards. They both struggled a little with turning the ball over, but that could very well be due to the incredibly high pace both teams played with.

The Nuggets came into this one at full health, but unfortunately they lost Gary Harris in the first quarter due to an ankle sprain.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers, Jan. 17th

For their second game of the week, and their first away game, the Denver Nuggets took on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

This game was arguably the most exciting bit of action for the Nuggets, as both sides had plenty of stand-out players in this one. Thankfully, it was Denver who came out on top, but not after a near comeback by the LA Lakers in the final minutes of play.

For the third straight game, Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets in both scoring and rebounds. He put up 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds (7 of which were offensive) while boasting a solid 12/22 from the field. Surprisingly enough, he didn’t record at least five assists, which breaks a five-game streak of him doing so while starting. However, that did not stop the Nuggets as a whole from dropping a collective 29 dimes.

Denver was led in assists by Will Barton with eight, but assists were not the highlight of Barton’s game against the Lakers. The man they call ‘The Thrill’ came into this one suffering from flu-like symptoms, but that didn’t stop him from absolutely lighting it up from the field. He shot 9/16 from the field, and an incredible 5/5 from beyond the arc. To say that Barton reached his NBA Jam mode, would be an understatement.

The Lakers on the other hand put up a great effort in the fourth quarter, nearly completing an incredible comeback. They were led in scoring by Louis Williams and Nick Young, who tallied 24 points and 22 points, respectively.

The only notable inactive player for the Denver Nuggets was Gary Harris (sprained ankle).

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs, Jan. 19th

For their third game of the week, the Denver Nuggets traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs. This was the only loss the out of four games the Nuggets played this week, and it honestly wasn’t that bad a performance.

Denver was once again led by Nikola Jokic in both scoring and rebounding, as he accumulated a career-high 35 points and a solid 12 boards. This game was easily the high point from what was the greatest week in Jokic’s career.

Jameer Nelson led the team in assists, with 9.

Oddly enough, it wasn’t necessarily Denver’s defense that cost them this game. On the offensive end, they only managed to shoot a collective 40.7% from the field, 32.3% from beyond the arc and 76.9% from the free throw line, which are fairly mediocre numbers. Especially considering how well their offense has been performing since their appearance in London.

This was also another great game for Kawhi Leonard who, as of today, has scored at least 30 points for six games in a row.

These two teams will meet again on February 4th, for the third game in a three games season series between them. The Spurs are currently up 2-0.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers, Jan. 21st

The Denver Nuggets ended their week in an absolutely dominant performance over the LA Clippers. This was a home game for the Nuggets, and it was easily the loudest the Pepsi Center has been all season. Seriously, the place was packed and rockin’.

There were numerous moments during this game, when the crowd absolutely erupted with chants of “Let’s Go Nuggets!” There’s no doubt that these chants had a positive impact on the team. It was also a tremendous change from the crowds that the Nuggets began the season with.

One thing that didn’t change though, was the player that led the team in scoring: Nikola Jokic. Now, he didn’t drop 30 like he has been all week. But he did put up a very sound 19 points, and he did so by getting under the skin of one of the premier big men of this league. So much so, that DeAndre Jordan actually picked up a technical foul to go along with 5 person fouls.

The Jokic-Jordan match-up was easily the highlight of this game and somehow, the second-year Serbian came out on top.

Jokic also led the Nuggets in rebounds with 10 boards, while Nelson led the team in assists with 8.

The Nuggets have two home games next week, and they’re definitely hoping that they get as active a crowd as they got Saturday night. So, let’s give that to them!

