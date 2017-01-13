Denver Nuggets Outlast Indiana In London With 37 Assists

Great Bonding Experience On and Off the Court

This trip was the best experience for the young Denver team for the year. The team clearly bonded on and off the court. This new experience got them to focus and out perform one of the better teams in the NBA. They now should have great confidence in what they can do when they play this way together.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

“To everything, turn, turn, turn…” A time to lose, a time to learn, a time to rest, a time to enjoy each other’s company, a time to bond, a time to re-focus, a time to build confidence, a time to win.

“One of our best games of the season came at the right time. Obviously coming into tonight we had lost five in a row; they had won five in a row….Enjoy London but don’t mistake it, this is a business trip. We had game to win.”

“The way we started the game we played with a sense of urgency… To start that third quarter we took it to another level. Couldn’t be happier for our guys and proud of them. We’re too good of a team to lose five games in a row. “

“When you have a team that truly cares about each other and is willing to play unselfish and share the ball, great things happen.”stated Denver Coach Mike Malone.

These post-game quotes from Coach Malone said it all. So many of the areas the Nuggets were attempting to focus on this season were addressed and the address was on the other side of the world.

The Nuggets should play all their home games in London! 19,000 fans cheered them on overseas.

Let’s get some of those fans to come over and fill the Pepsi Center! Or maybe Denver can do it with our fans!

Defend Against The Stars

“I asked our team before we went out on the floor tonight, what do we have to do to win? And Gallo was the first one to speak up and says: ‘We have to play defense’. If we get back to playing defense we can get back to being a playoff team. And he was true to his word.”

“If we get back to playing defense we can be a playoff team… Danilo Gallinari did a good job of guarding Paul George. He accepted that challenge.”… Coach Malone.

Paul George, the 3 time all-star, had an off night only making 10 points on 2 for 12 shooting. Much of that was due to Gallo’s defense. Gallo kept his word. We have to defend against the stars as a priority.

Truth being told, the Pacers shot 47% for the game which means Denver did not play excellent defense overall. Many of the successful points were scored at the end of the game for Indiana. But during the third quarter Denver held the Pacers to around 30 percent while outscoring them 39 to 20. Then Denver had a 30 point lead. End of game.

Using The Nuggets Strengths – Our Identity

It is important to note that even when the other team scores on the Nuggets they can out score the other team. The Nuggets shot 57%.

57% shooting from the field! There were 37 assists and 15 fast break points. Not to mention they connected on 15 three pointers at 47% beyond the arc. The rebound difference was 48 to 34.

Denver got their points with excellent rebounding, running, passing and shooting. This is the nature of the 2106-17 Denver Nuggets. And this game they played to their strengths.

Denver now knows that they can outscore another good defensive team even when they play mediocre defense themselves. This does not mean they shouldn’t focus on defense which does win championships.

But it does mean they can beat other teams by playing fast and hard on offense using their strengths. They clearly were the better team using their strengths in London.

Rebounding, running, passing and shooting; this is the 2016-17 Denver Nuggets.

What To Bring Back From the London Experience

So let’s hope this is a jump start for our men. They now know what they can do. There is no reason they can’t continue to play this way. They know they can assist, rebound and score. They should have confidence to do this.

First they have to bond. They need to know each other and want to share with each other. They need to call and tweet each other, have lunch, go to each other’s houses, and have little get-togethers when time permits.

Make the locker room serious but fun. Encourage one another, to the man. If you lose, grit your teeth and talk about how much harder and smarter you will play next time. Compete with one another for playing time but understand togetherness and winning is everything.

When the Nuggets are confident and prepared and play hard for each other they can beat anybody.

They have to focus on helping each other. 37 assists!

When Jokic was asked how many points he had, he didn’t know. He said he didn’t care that he almost had a triple double.

He only cared about what he could do to help his teammates win the game.

In one instance he and Mudiay almost fumbled the ball on the offensive end. Mudiay recovered and ran to the rim with a torrid dunk! Jokic jumped up and down was overjoyed and had the eye of the tiger for his man’s effort. That’s what I’m talking about.

Denver Fans Need To Show Up

That big crowd in London ignited them. The same thing will happen for our home games in Denver.

Our fans in Denver are missing out on the fun. Denver has stars in the making playing their hearts out win or lose.

Some of the losing teams in the league have great attendance regardless of their record. Why? They play with effort and passion and their fans know it.

Now that the Nuggets know they are made to play fast and hard, and pass the ball, the ensuing excitement should start to fill the seats.

And you fans now have an opportunity to see something special developing.

Cheer them on! Energy builds on energy. It goes both ways. Show up and they will play harder.

Denver has laid a cornerstone in their season with this impressive win. Going forward they will build on this cornerstone and continue to win.

The Nuggets now know what each part can do together. Pay no heed to what may happen with all this trade talk. They can only control how they play.

All teams have changes. Playing with heart is an opportunity to a man to demonstrate what great team players each team member can be.

This opportunity will only make them more valuable, to the team, to their future, and to them selves.

This article originally appeared on