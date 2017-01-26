Denver Nuggets: Only One Takeaway You Need To Know

It was great to see the Denver Nuggets win another game, but the last thing anyone is doing right now is celebrating.

The Denver Nuggets prevailed over the Phoenix Suns. It was a battle until the very end. Jameer Nelson helped the Nuggets pull away in the final minutes.

On paper, Denver is where it needs to be if they wish to retain the 8th seed. Yes, it was great and all to get the win, but there is only one takeaway Denver fans care about from this game. Nikola Jokic went down.

That is correct, our savior, our future, our star in the making, went down with an injury in the 4th quarter with what appeared to be something to do with his hamstring or hip. It was a non-contact injury, so we most likely won’t know what exactly happened right away.

This is especially serious when you consider the fact he posted 29 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists.

During this hot streak that Denver has constructed, the catalyst has been Nikola Jokic. Without him, they would not be where they are as of right now.

The Denver Nuggets cannot afford to lose Jokic. That would be the Mile High equivalent as Von Miller going down for the Denver Broncos. If the Nuggets are going to be without him for an extended period of time, then things will become much tougher to stay in the playoff race.

Jusuf Nurkic, you are the next man up. This is the chance you have wanted all along, now make us proud.

The good news is that x-rays were negative and Jokic walked out of the x-ray room under his own power. He will have a MRI tomorrow. Jokic was even seen smiling with head coach Michael Malone in the locker room, so hopefully this is a sign that things are trending upward.

One thing is for certain, the Denver Nuggets cannot afford to lose their best player in Nikola Jokic.

