Denver Nuggets: Do Not Fret Over the Last Loss

The Denver Nuggets lost last night, but this loss is one we fans can deal with this season.

The Denver Nuggets looked like they had the game in the bag last night. Unfortunately, they squandered it in the final seconds of the game.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

While it is disappointing to lose, one should not be worried about last night’s loss for a couple of reasons.

First of all, the Nuggets were on the back end of a back to back. They had just showed a resilient effort in the win against the Clippers, plus they have not been stellar on back to backs as it is this season anyway.

The second reason is very simple. It had to do with one man, Karl Anthony-Towns. This is an up and coming center just like Jokic and he won the battle last night despite another great game from The Joker. There is no shame in letting Towns go to town on your team, as long as you make an effort to contain him. He has done it to a plethora of teams this year. You can read more on the Towns Jokic match-up here by our very own Charles Murray.

The final reason is that the Nuggets still have possession of the coveted 8th seed. If Portland, Sacramento, or Minnesota were on our door step for the final playoff spot, then this game would have been a must win. As of late, the Nuggets have been winning games they need to win and Portland has been losing quite a bit. Now, yes Portland is now only a half game back after the loss, but Denver will get another chance to form a cushion in their next game against Utah.

As a matter of fact, I have faith that the Nuggets will find a way to retain the 8th seed and still put up great efforts even if it does result in a loss. Denver has been doing great as of late, even the games they have lost they haven’t gone down without a fight particularly against the Spurs and the T-Wolves.

This is what you want to see from a team vying for the final playoff spot. For all of these reasons, do not think it is the end of the world Nuggets Nation.

The loss last night came against a young up and coming rival who was hungry to make a statement.

This article originally appeared on