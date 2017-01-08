Denver Nuggets: Dissension In The Locker Room?

The Denver Nuggets are at a crossroads right now and the current state of the team is in question.

The Denver Nuggets are currently on a 5 game losing streak. The frustrating part is that they were recently one game away from getting into the top 8 in the conference.

Unfortunately, a loss to the Sacramento Kings blew that up. Something stuck out after that Kings game though. A clearly frustrated Coach Malone went on to say the Nuggets have no leaders on the team after that loss to which Danilo Gallinari disagreed.

Whenever a key player and coach are not seeing eye to eye, the results are not often very pretty. It didn’t end there. After last night’s loss in Oklahoma City, Jusuf Nurkic didn’t seem too happy with his current role on the team when you analyze his comments.

When asked about his name being circulated in trade rumors, Nurkic said “I have no comment about that. All I can say is all I can control is what I can control. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to be best for me. So at the end of the day, I’m here to play basketball in the NBA. If not happen here, it will happen somewhere else.”

He also added, “If it’s going to happen, I’m ready. If not, then me and my agent are going to figure it out.”

These comments are very speculative, but judging by them and the disagreement between Coach Malone and Gallinari, it is worth wondering if there may be some dissension in the Denver locker room.

Of course there are always instances that happen behind the scenes that we fans don’t know about, but with the way things have been going as of late, it isn’t a far stretch to guess there may be more dysfunction than we thought there originally was this season.

Locker room dysfunction is a major downfall for any team in any sport and it is the last thing the Nuggets need as of right now. Hopefully the Denver Nuggets can make the correct adjustments soon and snap this losing streak.

You know what they say, winning cures everything.

