Denver Nuggets: Can We Bring D.J. Back to Denver?

Denver has had a tough go this season, but the Nuggets could possibly bring back a vital player from their team from last season if they wanted.

The Denver Nuggets have found themselves in a rather sticky situation in the season so far.

Should the team try for a good draft pick, or should they push for the coveted final playoff spot in the West? It’s a great question that we have yet to see the answer to, but another fun thing to think about is the possibility of trades in Denver.

There are a lot of unanswered questions with this team. One of those questions is the point guard situation. This has been a weak point this year with Mudiay and Nelson both struggling, but there is a point guard out there who could possibly help with that.

I will be discussing a deal that could bring point guard D.J. Augustin back to the Nuggets, after spending part of the season last year here.

He is playing pretty decent for his new team of the Magic, but what would it take to get him back?

Nelson is beloved in Orlando, so it would be a win-win for both sides

With the departure of Augustin from Orlando, it could bring back a familiar face.

Jameer Nelson spent a big part of his career with the Magic, even playing in an NBA Finals for them, so it would be a sort of homecoming for him. Not only that, if Nelson came back to Orlando, he could be a very valuable mentor to the young guard Elfrid Payton.

I understand that the Magic have a lot of big men, but Darrell Arthur could play a good role as a backup to Serge Ibaka.

This would fit because these two bigs both have a very similar play style.

Denver Nuggets get PG D.J. Augustin, PF

Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic get

That being said, the draft pick would be the focal point in this trade. With one of the deepest drafts in recent times coming up, that first round pick would be hard to pass up.

It wouldn’t necessarily hurt the Nuggets to give that pick, as they have a first round pick of their own, so they could give up Memphis’ pick.

The Nuggets culture could use a guy like him

This would be great for the Nuggets, as they could get their guy in D.J. Augustin back in the blue and gold, while adding another valuable piece. I love the way that Augustin played for us last season, as he was a dead-eye from deep.

He could play valuable minutes for the Nuggets, splitting time at the point guard position with Emmanuel Mudiay. He could help our three-point shooting problem, a problem that has us ranked in the lower part of the league, and could bring in a bit of experience to the younger players.

I love the way Aaron Gordon plays, and I think he could be something special. That said, I think it would be possible to get him from the Magic in this deal.

He plays with great intensity and athleticism, something that the Nuggets don’t have a great deal of anymore. The only problem with acquiring Gordon would be finding the playing time for him. He would be fighting with the likes of Kenneth Faried, Nikola Jokic, Jusuf Nurkic, and Juancho Hernangomez.

Even with this, I think Gordon would be a huge pickup for the Nuggets to make.

This is a deal that could work out great for both sides, and it would be great to see D.J. and Aaron in a Nuggets uniform by the end of the season.

DISCLAIMER: This is not a true rumor, but an interesting thought for a trade.

