Denver Nuggets: 3 Stars Who Will Not Come To Denver In Free Agency

The Denver Nuggets could bring in a star this summer, but it is very unlikely for 3 stars to join the Mile High.

The Denver Nuggets have a great opportunity this summer to bring in a quality player.

With a ton of cap space and a star studded free agency class, Denver could turn their fortunes around. It is understandable why many fans are excited especially considering the Nuggets are currently in a playoff drought. However, one must remain realistic.

This team has never been a top of the line destination for free agents and has difficulty competing as a mid-market team when you consider players tend to gravitate towards Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

Unless the player was a home grown Colorado native like Chauncey Billups, rarely does the Mile High rate high on top free agent’s lists.

While it would be great for the Nuggets to land a star this summer, there are at least 3 superstars who will not come to Denver.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

We fans need to be realistic and not get our hopes crushed and turn our sights to players who are more likely to join the Nuggets franchise.

Steph Curry

Steph Curry is the top free agent next summer and many are wondering when the Warriors will grant him a max contract.

While it is fun to speculate that Curry may not get this contract and leave Golden State, the reality is that the Warriors will lock up the 2-time MVP sooner or later.

Besides, it is extremely difficult to imagine Curry choosing a frigid and cold city like Denver when he has been residing in the Bay area for his whole career and is from North Carolina.

If Curry were to choose any other team than Golden State, my guess is he would go back home to Charlotte.

Sorry Nuggets Nation, Curry will not be coming over to mentor the young Emmanuel Mudiay and fix his sloppy play.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant does have a player option on his contract next season, but it is highly unlikely he will be leaving one year after he shook up the entire NBA.

With a shot at the NBA Finals this season, it is difficult to imagine Durant going to a different team when he will have at least one more opportunity to get his first ring and/or return to the Finals for another opportunity.

It would make no sense for Durant to sign with a team who seems to still be rebuilding when he is playing for one of, if not, the best team(s) in the entire league.

A team who is pretty much a lock to at least get to the Finals this season whereas the Denver Nuggets are looking like they will miss the post season yet again.

On top of all this, it is hard to imagine Durant fitting in the city of Denver.

It’s a phenomenon I can’t really explain, but seeing him in a Nuggets jersey is almost too unimaginable.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul and his sidekick, Blake Griffin, are both set to test out free agency this summer.

Unfortunately, Paul doesn’t seem like the character to come and resurrect a franchise who is desperately trying to get a taste of the 8th seed.

After being frustratingly close to the Western Conference Finals for many years, why Chris Paul would come to a team like the Nuggets would make many people scratch their heads.

It would be a move that would make no sense at all for his career, especially when you consider he is on the downhill slope of his prime.

That isn’t to say Paul isn’t an elite point guard anymore, but he is at the point of his career where he most likely just wants a ring to cement his legacy as one of the greatest.

The last thing he would want to do is to start from scratch with a team like Denver and watch his career wither away ring less while aiding the Nuggets in a rebuild.

While these 3 players would be amazing to have on the team, realistically speaking, it is not going to happen.

Furthermore, Denver can still shake up the team this summer considering there are other quality players such as Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap, and potentially Dwayne Wade set to hit the market this summer.

Don’t let this list bum you out too much, we are just trying to be a little realistic.

This article originally appeared on