Denver Nuggets’ 2016-’17 Team Awards Midway Through the Season

The Denver Nuggets will play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and that will mark the halfway point on the season. That means it’s a good time for some midseason awards!

With the official halfway point of the NBA season coming for the Denver Nuggets when they take on the Spurs on Thursday night, now seems an appropriate time to dish out some midseason awards.

These awards will be exclusive to the Denver Nuggets roster, as I adjudicate which player has been the MVP of the team thus far, who has been the premier defender, which bench player has been our best sixth man, who has been most improved, and, of course, who has had the best bench celebrations. (Spoiler alert: It’s Malik Beasley by a landslide).

Some of these awards are obvious, while others are certainly up for debate. That is why, I will provide a runner-up in each category and offer up an argument for other candidates.

Be sure to hit us up on twitter (@Nugg_Love) and me personally (@KyleStandfield) to let us know if you agree or disagree with our selections!

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Who’s been the Nuggets’ MVP?

Team MVP: Nikola Jokic

Runner Up: Wilson Chandler

What more is there to say about Nikola Jokic that hasn’t been said already over the previous month?

The second year player is averaging 23.2 pts, 11.0 rbs, 4.7 asts in January while shooting a blistering 60% from the field and 42% from deep. Since being inserted into the starting line up by head coach Michael Malone, the Nuggets are 8-7 and find themselves in the 8th seed.

If we look beyond just basic stats, what Jokic is doing becomes even more impressive.

His current season PER of 25.1 is good for 13th in the entire league, above that of players like Steph Curry, Kevin Love and John Wall, while also being just .7 behind LeBron James.

His true shooting percentage of 65% is good for 5th in the league, while his offensive rating of 129.1 is surpassed by absolutely nobody. He is the league leader. Numero Uno.

While all the statistics in the world prove that Nikola Jokic is a special player, all you really have to do to see that he is a rare talent is simply watch him play.

His ability to make intelligent and seemingly impossible passes is his best asset. This talent has been the catalyst for the current offensive explosion the Nuggets are seeing as it has encouraged a lavish amount of movement off the ball as well as inspiring other players to pass the ball like Nikola.

This is the definition of an MVP to me. A player who elevates the game of those around him, while leading the way for his team.

Jokic has also displayed the softest of touches around the rim, kissing shots off the glass while also employing some beautiful floaters below the free throw line.

Truly, it has been a privilege to watch Nikola play basketball as of late.

Wilson Chandler finishes runner-up for the teams MVP award thanks to a stellar first couple of months of the season. His play early on kept the Nuggets afloat and one could certainly argue that Chandler has been the best player on the team for a longer period of time than Jokic this season. However, I just can’t go passed the incredible play of Nikola for this award.

And now, the Nuggets’ Sixth Man of the Year is…

Sixth Man: Wilson Chandler

Runner Up: Will Barton

While Wilson Chandler just misses out on the teams MVP award, he makes up for it by taking out the Nuggets’ Sixth Man title.

As previously noted, Wilson Chandler was absolutely spectacular in the first couple of months of the 2016/17 campaign. He averaged 19.9 pts and 8.8 rbs while shooting a touch under 49% from the field in the month of November. During that 13 game stretch, he started in just 2 contests.

Denver’s offense may be on fire now, but at beginning of the season it was the polar opposite. The team got off to many slow starts and the Nuggets were ultimately saved when Wilson entered the game.

Another major reason Chandler gets the nod for this award is his ability to finish games.

Coach Malone entrusts Chandler to be on the floor late in close contests, and for good reason. It always feels like he comes up with a timely bucket or rebound in clutch situations.

While Chandler hit a rough patch when inserted into the starting line up in December, he has played great over the course of the Nuggets’ current three game win streak and appears to be back on track.

Outside of Nikola Jokic, Ill Will is arguably Denver’s most important player.

Will Barton finishes second in this award despite missing a number of early games through injury. The dynamic guard has slowly increased his offensive output, now averaging 13.8 points per game while scoring in double digits in 3 of the last 4 games. He is shooting 45% overall including 42% from downtown.

Wilson Chandler however, takes this award out.

Who’s been the Most Improved Player of the Year?

Most Improved: Nikola Jokic

Runner Up: Emmanuel Mudiay

I’m not going to spend too much time gushing over how good Nikola Jokic has been so far this season because I have already done that. Just take a look at his per 36 numbers from his rookie season compared to the current one.

Rookie season: 16.5 pts, 11.6 rbs, 3.9 asts, 51% shooting.

Current season: 20.2 pts, 11.5 rbs, 5.4 asts, 59% shooting.

When you factor in that Jokic didn’t become a regular starter until December 15, the splits become even more impressive.

Much like the defensive player award, my reasoning for awarding Emmanuel Mudiay as the Runner Up here has a lot to do with simply watching him play.

His numbers are extremely similar to his rookie campaign, and even dip slightly in both points per game and assists per game. However, his shooting percentage has improved from 36% to 38% and his turnovers are down from 3.2 to 2.6 per contest.

Mudiay got off to a relatively slow start to the season, however since the line up change, he has been great.

He tallied a career high 13 assists in Denver’s win over Orlando recently, has limited his turnovers to just 2 a game and his catch-and-shoot from downtown has become a reliable weapon.

The biggest thing for Mudiay though, has been his confidence and subsequent ability to run the team. He looks much more comfortable in running the offense and it has been great to see. Remember, he is still only 20 years old. Patience is the key with Mudiay.

Despite Mudiay’s improvement, this award has to go to The Joker.

The Nuggets Defensive Player of the Year, so far is…

Defensive Player: Gary Harris AND Wilson Chandler

Co-recipients? Really? Isn’t that a bit of a cop-out? Okay sure, it probably is, but I simply couldn’t decide between the two.

Watching Gary Harris play defense is fun. He is a nuisance to his direct opponent and is quite aggressive in getting right up into the body of his offensive counterpart. He has lightning quick hands and the ability to defend positions 1-3 comfortably.

He is an acute observer and appears to know when and where to give help defense and what to do when he is on the weak side defensively. Harris is averaging just 0.8 steals per contest, however that is good enough for second on the squad and it certainly feels like he averages more.

Yes, Gary Harris has only played 18 out of a possible 40 games so far this season, but that actually works in his favor when it comes to making a decision on this award.

The Nuggets have been amiss defensively, especially as of late. They currently feature the leagues second worst defensive rating at 110.1 and have given up over 100 points in 17 consecutive game, dating back to December 10. Opponents are shooting 47% from the field against Denver which equates to the second highest percentage in the league behind the Lakers.

If Harris had have been healthy the entire season, it’s hard to see the team’s defense being this bad. However, I am heavily relying on the eye test rather than statistics.

In the case of Wilson Chandler, being arguably the teams best defender essentially comes down to his ability to defend all five positions on the floor. He has also come up clutch in late game situations defensively and Wilson also does an amazing job when hedging on opponents screens.

For the final award of the night…

Best Bench Celebrations: Malik Beasley

Runner Up: Nobody. Malik don’t need no back up dancers.

The best thing about tuning into watch the Denver Nuggets right now is seeing Nikola Jokic throw beautiful, unselfish passes to his teammates. A close second is Malik Beasley’s dance moves on the sidelines.

After every poster, and-1 opportunity, hustle play, transition basket and blocked shot, Malik Beasley is up off the bench showing his approval.

In all seriousness, the fact that Malik gets so excited about his teammates successes speaks volumes to the culture change that is occurring in Denver. It’s fun, loose, supportive and inclusive. Denver basketball is truly fun again.

Well, there it is! My midseason awards have been dished out. The Nuggets are currently in the 8th seed and after some early struggles, overall the season has been a success so far. Hears to an even better 41 games in the second half of the season!

This article originally appeared on