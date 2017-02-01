Denver Is Slowly Gaining Respect Again

Denver is becoming a team that can cause other teams fits once again.

Throughout the past couple of years, no one has really taken the Denver Nuggets seriously. When one sees their records, it is easy to see why.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

This is somewhat sad considering the Nuggets used to be a permanent fixture in the playoffs, but all that crumbled when Golden State sent them into rebuild mode. This season seems to be a different story.

Despite still having a losing record, the Nuggets find themselves competing for a playoff spot. This is a testament to both the Western Conference becoming less competitive, thanks to Kevin Durant, and the Nuggets assembling a respectable squad.

The Denver Nuggets are a team that no one can just overlook anymore. Two years ago, that was not the case. Last week, David Aldridge named the Nuggets his Western Conference team of the week on NBA.com. This is another fact that shows the Nuggets are getting better and better.

With a nice mixture of veterans and young talent, the potential is enormous for this team. Other teams have been taking notice this season as well.

During the preseason, Steve Kerr, the coach for Golden State, said that the Nuggets would be a team that would give other teams problems this year. It is looking like he was right. Dwayne Casey, coach of the Toronto Raptors, also gave praise to the Nuggets earlier in the season.

It is still not guaranteed that Denver will make the playoffs, but they are no longer one of the NBA’s laughing stocks.

Instead, the NBA is slowly starting to respect them as a decent team once again.

This article originally appeared on