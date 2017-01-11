DeMarcus Cousins to sign $207M extension this summer

DeMarcus Cousins is expected to get a big extension from the Sacramento Kings.

This past weekend, it was reported that the Sacramento Kings would off DeMarcus Cousins a massive contract extension. CSN California is now reporting the extension will be worth around $207 million:

“CSN California has confirmed through a league source that the two sides have tossed around numbers and that barring a late change in direction by either side, Cousins intends to sign a massive, max-money extension, estimated at roughly $207 million during the offseason that will keep the big man in a Kings uniform long-term.

“The two-time All-Star center signed a four-year max money deal in September of 2013 that takes him through the 2017-18 season. Under the new CBA, Cousins is in line for the league’s designated player exception, which allows Sacramento to give their franchise cornerstone an additional five-years on top of his current deal, keeping him in a Kings uniform 2022-23 season.”

Many thought Cousins would be traded, but this news suggests the Kings still want to build their team around the big man. Cousins should be weary of chasing the money instead of the situation. Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was in a similar position in the summer of 2014. Despite a chance to join the Bulls for less money, the Knicks offered a much higher salary. Anthony would sign with the Kicks for $124 million. Mind you, the Knicks that previous season struggled, and haven’t made the playoffs since 2013.

So while Anthony may be richer, his basketball career has left much to be desired. Cousins may elect to remain loyal to the team that gave him a chance drafting him in 2010. But he should also see the previous years as a template for what’s to come. For Cousins, this offseason should be very interesting.

