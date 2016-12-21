DeMarcus Cousins Spits Out Mouthguard, Gives Miles Plumlee A Spray

In a bizarre final 35 seconds, Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was sent to the locker room then asked to return after spitting out his mouth guard.

Being ejected, then un-ejected, could only happen to Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins. He’s seemingly had a history of everything that is deemed a fineable offense by the NBA but this is a new one. But he may not be fined.

Boogie appeared to spit his mouth guard at the Portland Trail Blazers bench, was ejected and ran for the dressing room.

One minute later, he returned.

It was deemed an accident and he was free to play the remaining 35.2 seconds.

PEAK BOOGIE: DeMarcus Cousins scores 54th point, spits mouthguard, gets ejected, sprints to locker room, gets un-ejected! (full sequence) pic.twitter.com/kNQ7TRQCOs — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 21, 2016

It was late in the game, emotions were running high and he had just given the Kings a two-point lead and the chance for one more.

Cousins was ecstatic.

Amid the celebrations of the play, the mouth guard left the mouth of Cousins in the direction of the Blazers bench. The Blazers bench screamed “spit,” the refs and Cousins disagreed, as he told CSN’s Kayte Christensen in the post-game interview when asked if it was an accident:

“Yes, man. Yes. This is ridiculous, man. Ridiculous.”

Cousins came in hot when meeting Christensen for the interview suggesting the NBA officials are out to get him:

“It’s ridiculous. It’s obvious what’s being done out here. It’s a nightly basis. I hope the world can see now what’s really going on out here. It’s getting ridiculous. It’s really ridiculous.

The Blazers made it a point to be physical when it came to Cousins. He received a few elbows and dropped shoulders but eventually had the last laugh with the Kings winning 126-121 on the back of his 55 points on 17-for-28 shooting.

The mouth-guard drama comes on the heels of a recent run-in with a reporter from the Sacramento Bee, an incident for which he was given a “substantial fine,” according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

After the game Tuesday, Cousins then made it a point to give Mason Plumlee an almighty spray in regards to his ability to contain him:

“That was light, man. I know their game scheme every night. They’re hyping up their big man over there. He thinks he’s a stopper. It’s not happening. I brought him back to reality.”

While the mouth guard incident was questionable, his post-game tirade was nothing short of unequivocal.

Cousins isn’t happy with his treatment — although you could argue he brings much of it on himself. And he certainly isn’t a fan of Plumlee.

For a few, Tuesday night sums up exactly why they dislike Cousins. For everyone else, Tuesday night is exactly why he’s one of the most popular and polarizing figures in the NBA.

If you’re in the dislike camp, I have bad news.

Cousins is only 26 years old and is only going to get better. He’s only going to get louder. And he’s only going to make you hate him more.

