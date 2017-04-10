DeMarcus Cousins says he’s never heard of Lonzo Ball, thinks his dad is a legend

DeMarcus Cousins may be a bit biased but he believes any college basketball player coming out of Kentucky will be the best NBA draft prospect. As for UCLA's Lonzo Ball? He unfamiliar with the name, he tells TMZ.

The following scene took place:



Camera man: Do you think the Lakers will take Lonzo? Cousins: Never heard of him Camera man: His dad is pretty vocal, bro. Cousins: His dad is a legend.

LaVar will probably take the compliment before ripping Cousins for not knowing who Lonzo is. This could be the start to yet another LaVar Ball beef.

This article originally appeared on