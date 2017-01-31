DeAndre Jordan On Finally Becoming All-Star

The 2017 All-Star reserves were announced Thursday night on TNT, with DeAndre Jordan being selected for the first time in his career

After being snubbed the last two years, DeAndre Jordan reportedly had to cancel his planned vacation to Hawaii after finding out that he would be the lone Clippers representative in New Orleans after receiving a text from his media relations director.

In a recent interview with theundefeated.com, DJ told ESPN’s Marc Spears his first question when he heard the news was “is it official or unofficial”

After getting confirmation from league officials that he would in fact be named an All-Star reserve by the Western Conference coaches, DeAndre called his mom and brothers who he said were “super excited” however, not everyone in the Jordan family were as enthusiastic about his 1st time selection.

“I told my son and he is only 13 months old. And he looked at me like “all right. Whatever. I don’t know what you’re talking about”

Averaging 12 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks per game, Jordan will be the first Clippers centre to play in Sunday’s exhibition game since Chris Kaman in 2010, who at the time was the full-time starter ahead of DJ in the rotation.

Rudy Gobert, who many suspected might get the nod ahead of Jordan despite putting up almost identical numbers joins the likes of Mike Conley and LaMarcus Aldridge as the latest “deserving” stars to be left off the team.

Despite Chris Paul being potentially the biggest name along with fellow banana-boat buddies Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade to not make it onto this years squad, the “point god” took to Twitter to congratulate DeAndre in his latest achievement.

J.J. Redick was among other Clippers team mates to chime in with their support for the Texas native being recognised for his contributions

Blake Griffin called out Jordan after declining to participate in the dunk contest in previous years due to his lack of selection for Sunday nights festivities

congrats to my guy @deandrejordan6 on the much deserved all star selection. might as well do the dunk contest too right??? — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) January 27, 2017

DJ will join DeMarcus Cousins, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Russell Westbrook, Gordon Hayword, and Marc Gasol as the Western Conference Reserves next month in New Orleans.

It is understood that since the announcements were made, the NBA has reached out and extended an invitation for the high-flying center to bring lob city to New Orleans and participate in the dunk contest.

Jovan Buha of ESPN recently reported that DJ will only take part in Saturday Nights main event if he is also allowed to feature in either the 3-point shootout or the skills challenge which fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns won last year.

