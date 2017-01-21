Day-to-Day Weekend Review: Mad Melo, All-Star votes, the West and NBA craft

Miss this week’s episodes of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA podcast? Catch up with the Weekend Review, a compilation of what we talked about during the week. It’s ideal for weekend listening.

First, host Jason Mann discusses the New York Knicks’ recent struggles, including Derrick Rose’s no-call-no-show, Carmelo Anthony’s frustrations, a lackluster defense, and the usual New York media circus with James Marceda of NBA Injury Report.

Then, we look at who was voted in as NBA All-Star starters, who was snubbed, the oddest voting choices by players and media, and picked our All-Star reserves with Keith Parish of Fastbreak Breakfast.

Listen: Sometimes you get LeBron James, sometimes you get Anthony Bennett

We discuss how Western Conference NBA teams are faring compared to their preseason win projections, how Chris Paul’s injury affects the Clippers’ forecast and how the Warriors have coasted despite fit issues with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Finally we look at Paul Millsap and NBA craftsmen who we view as underappreciated for their on-court value, aesthetic appeal or how they’ve developed their games with David Ramil of the Locked on Heat podcast.

Follow and subscribe

Thanks for listening, downloading, subscribing, and supporting!

This article originally appeared on