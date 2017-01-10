Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: The NBA is still an old man’s game

We look at what the NBA’s 36-and-older players are up so far this season — which ones are contributing, which ones are holding on, and which ones are keeping the bench warm in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.

Rich Kraetsch of the Over and Back Classic NBA Podcast joins the show to discuss how Pau Gasol is fitting into the Spurs, how Jamal Crawford is still a marvel, how Matt Barnes speaks to DeMarcus Cousins, how Vince Carter has evolved from his superstar days, and how Dirk Nowitzki is looking creaky so far this season.

We also talk about Richard Jefferson keeping his career going with the Cavs, Manu Ginobili still doing Manu things, Jason Terry keeping his youthful energy, David West playing less than expected for Golden State, the newest Hawk Mike Dunleavy, and how likely is it Paul Pierce will hit a big game-winner in the playoffs. We also discuss the other 36-and-older players in the NBA season: Luis Scola, Udonis Haslem, James Jones, Nick Collison, Metta World Peace, Chris Anderson and Mike Miller.

