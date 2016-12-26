Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: The debate about rest

We discuss the debate over strategic resting in the NBA, if disappointed fans have a point, and what can be done to keep players healthy in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.

We are joined by Bryan Toporek to discuss how we can understand the value of strategic resting, admire the NBA’s past iron men and sympathize with fans who miss stars play, all at once. We look at Adam Silver’s recent comments on the issue, whether it would be better if teams rested their players at home, how the NBA has dealt with the issue of teams resting healthy players in the past and whether it is more rare for stars to play 82 games.

We also discuss the NBA’s efforts to reduce travel and wear and tear, what we know about how these changes have reduced injuries, and whether reducing the schedule from 82 games could practically happen.

