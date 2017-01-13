Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Nikola Jokic, unicorns and the Denver Nuggets

We discuss how wonderful Nikola Jokic is to watch, the NBA is in a period of experimentation, the unicorns of the league, and why the Denver Nuggets can’t seem to get it together in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.

Adam Mares of Denver Stiffs joins the show to talk about when he first realized Jokic was special, his ambitious passing, how the Nuggets have begun to play through him more, how much his lack of foot speed limits his ceiling, thinking about the NBA in terms of evolution, and what other players besides Jokic could be called unicorns (including Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and historical players like Bill Russell and Elgin Baylor).

Listen: Eastern Conference expectations vs. reality, part 2: Who is disappointing?

We also discuss how the Nuggets have performed this season, Emmanuel Mudiay’s struggles in year two, why they seem to have good individual players but not a winning team, whether it makes more sense to buy or sell at the trade deadline, what to make of Jamal Murray’s rookie season, and how Jusuf Nurkic fits in.

