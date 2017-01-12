Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Eastern Conference expectations vs. reality, part 2
We continue our look at how Eastern Conference NBA teams are faring compared to their preseason win projections in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.
Nothing But Nylon host Kevin Ferrigan joins the program for part two of the discussion. This time we’re looking at Eastern Conference teams who have largely disappointed this season: the Pistons, Knicks, Magic, 76ers, Heat and Nets.
Listen: Eastern Conference expectations vs. reality, part 1
We look at how the Pistons have flatlined since Reggie Jackson’s return, whether Andre Drummond has been a disappointment, why Derrick Rose is still a drag despite better box-score stats, Aaron Gordon being in a bad position, Joel Embiid being fun and awaiting Ben Simmons, the Heat having a lost season, and the Nets being at the bottom of a ladder they want to climb.
Follow and subscribe
- Follow Jason Mann on Twitter: @JasonMannOhioan and @OverAndBackNBA
- Follow The Step Back on Twitter: @The_Step_Back
- Follow The Step Back’s Facebook page
- Subscribe to the Day-to-Day NBA Podcast on iTunes
- Subscribe to all five podcasts on one feed with The Step Back Podcast Network on iTunes
Thanks for listening, downloading, subscribing, and supporting!