Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Eastern Conference expectations vs. reality, part 1
We look at how Eastern Conference NBA teams are faring compared to their preseason win projections in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.
Nothing But Nylon host Kevin Ferrigan joins the program for part one of a two-part discussion on which Eastern Conference teams are better than projected, about where they were expected to be, or are worse than expected. We discuss how seriously the Cavs are taking the regular season, how the Big Three are fitting together, whether the Bucks could make a dangerous playoff team, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise to stardom, how Jimmy Butler has boosted the Bulls, how the Raptors have flattened out after a torrid start, and how the Celtics have fit their pieces together.
Listen: The NBA is still an old man’s game
We also discuss how the Hornets continue to keep chugging along with Kemba Walker, how Myles Turner has helped keep the Pacers competitive, and why the Wizards haven’t been better despite strong play from John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter. In part two, coming Thursday, we will discuss the Pistons, Knicks, Magic, 76ers, Heat and Nets.
