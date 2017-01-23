Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Does the NBA need more speed?

We look at whether the NBA needs to speed up the game, pros and cons of various solutions, and whether those darned millennials with their short attention spans are to blame in the latest episode of The Step Back Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.

Ian Levy, editor in chief of The Step Back, joins the show to talk about whether crunch time is really that much of a drag and examine some proposals that might speed up the NBA: having fewer timeouts, limiting the length of timeouts, making the NBA’s rules similar to FIBA’s, letting players shoot one free throw worth two or three points, limiting video reviews, getting rid of the NBA’s clear path rule, and more. We also discuss possible drawbacks, like eliminating natural breaks in the action for players to rest and fans to have a respite.

Listen: Puzzling player and media All-Star votes

We also look at the NBA’s change from 100 percent fan voting to splitting it among fans, players and media. We consider whether Hall of Fame voters use all-star appearances at all in their criteria and consider Joe Johnson as a possible test case for the future.

