Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Candidates for 10-day contracts
We look which at D-League players are most likely to get a look in the NBA as 10-day contract season begins in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.
Chris Reichert, resident D-League expert and The Step Back associate editor, joins the show to look at some how some of the top D-League prospects are performing and what skills they might bring to an NBA team. We discuss Briante Weber’s defensive peskiness and energy, Ray McCallum’s crafty finishing and ballhandling, Lamar Patterson’s playmaking and versatility, Elijah Millsap’s defensive chops and readiness, Jalen Jones’ length and fluidity, Anthony Brown’s 3-and-D tools, Cory Jefferson becoming a stretch 4 option, and Keith Benson’s shot-blocking and increased shooting range.
Listen: Where the Dallas Mavericks go from here
We also discuss other top D-League prospects and the merits of pineapple as a pizza topping.
