Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Boogie fervor

Amid recent controversies surrounding DeMarcus Cousins, we look at how polarizing the conversation around him can be and how the modern media environment influences our views on NBA players on the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.

With guest Alexandra Clarke of The Replay with El and Al podcast, we look at how Cousins is beloved in some circles for his personality and condemned in others for his temperament, having sympathy for how athletes are forced to be under the microscope, how every new Cousins story is filtered through a dysfunctional situation in Sacramento, and how aggregation and social media can distort more in-depth work.

Listen: Trail Blazers and Star Trekkers

We also look at changes in the media landscape and how we consume the NBA, the joys of Instagram, and how we get stuck in our bubbles in sports just like in politics.

