Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Best potential NBA Finals stories

We’re at the point in the NBA season where we can’t help but daydream a little. So we’re looking ahead a few months at what potential matchups we think would be most interesting in the NBA Finals, from likeliest to literally impossible, in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast.

Matt Rutkowski of The Step Back joins the program to look at the various storylines we’d expected in Cavaliers vs. Warriors Part 3 or LeBron James vs. Spurs Part 4: James chasing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in number of rings, Kevin Durant battling James in the Finals again and seeking validation with a championship, Golden State trying to rebound from blowing a 3-1 lead, Steph Curry attempting to have a better Finals, and the Spurs proving they could win a championship without Tim Duncan.

Listen: Carmelo Anthony trade rumors and bad defense for top Eastern teams

We also look at storylines involving the Rockets (redemption for James Harden and Mike D’Antoni), the Raptors (Canada’s team and the friendship of Kyle Lowry and Demar DeRozan), the Clippers (from loved to hated to loved?), the Jazz and Celtics (superstar-less crews) and the Thunder (Westbrook dominates all). Plus some scenarios that possibly bend the laws of time and/or space.

Follow and subscribe

Thanks for listening, downloading, subscribing, and supporting!

This article originally appeared on