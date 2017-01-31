Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: Best potential NBA Finals stories
We’re at the point in the NBA season where we can’t help but daydream a little. So we’re looking ahead a few months at what potential matchups we think would be most interesting in the NBA Finals, from likeliest to literally impossible, in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast.
Matt Rutkowski of The Step Back joins the program to look at the various storylines we’d expected in Cavaliers vs. Warriors Part 3 or LeBron James vs. Spurs Part 4: James chasing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in number of rings, Kevin Durant battling James in the Finals again and seeking validation with a championship, Golden State trying to rebound from blowing a 3-1 lead, Steph Curry attempting to have a better Finals, and the Spurs proving they could win a championship without Tim Duncan.
Listen: Carmelo Anthony trade rumors and bad defense for top Eastern teams
We also look at storylines involving the Rockets (redemption for James Harden and Mike D’Antoni), the Raptors (Canada’s team and the friendship of Kyle Lowry and Demar DeRozan), the Clippers (from loved to hated to loved?), the Jazz and Celtics (superstar-less crews) and the Thunder (Westbrook dominates all). Plus some scenarios that possibly bend the laws of time and/or space.
Follow and subscribe
- Follow Jason Mann on Twitter: @JasonMannOhioan and @OverAndBackNBA
- Follow The Step Back on Twitter: @The_Step_Back
- Follow The Step Back’s Facebook page
- Subscribe to the Day-to-Day NBA Podcast on iTunes
- Subscribe to all five podcasts on one feed with The Step Back Podcast Network on iTunes
Thanks for listening, downloading, subscribing, and supporting!
More from FanSided
- Punishment for Cardinals could be harsher, but message sent11m ago
- Liverpool vs. Chelsea live stream: Watch Premier League online11m ago
- The Flash season 3, episode 11: Watch Dead or Alive online12m ago
- New England Patriots weren’t always dynastic12m ago
- Florida State Football: Return of Derwin James key to Playoff run12m ago