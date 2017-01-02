Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: A cloudy future for the Lakers

We look at the Los Angeles Lakers’ future, how their young building blocks are developing, and the possibility of a regime change in the latest episode of The Step Back Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.

Daman Rangoola, contributor to Silver Screen and Roll and writer for 16 Wins A Ring, joins us to discuss how the Lakers have faltered after a promising start, Luke Walton’s growing pains as a new coach, why no Lakers player averages more than 30 minutes per game, and finding hope in Brandon Ingram’s promise despite a rough statistical start

We also talk about how D’Angelo Russell has and hasn’t grown from last year, Julius Randle bringing toughness and versatility to the team, how Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson fit in, Lou Williams and Nick Young having bounce-back seasons, and what free agent signees Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov are contributing.

We also discuss whether it is time for new leadership atop the Lakers, Jim Buss’ deadline for bringing the Lakers back to success or resigning as executive vice president, his track record as top basketball decision-maker, the end of Jeannie Buss and Phil Jackson’s relationship, and more.

