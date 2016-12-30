Day-to-Day: 30 NBA teams, 30 New Year’s resolutions
We share a New Year’s resolution for each of the 30 NBA teams in the latest episode of The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA Podcast, hosted by Jason Mann.
We are joined by Brendon Kleen, co-editor of Pelican Debrief, to look at what we think every NBA team could use in the upcoming year. We talk about the Pelicans needing a third star, the Suns needing to play their youngsters, letting Russell Westbrook be Westbrook, figuring out what’s wrong with Reggie Jackson, letting the Warriors run wild and free, figuring out how Jabari Parker can fit seamlessly with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and whether the Cavs should ease up or stay intense.
Listen: We miss the old Steph Curry
We also discuss how the Clippers can get their mojo back, what the Hawks need to figure out, the Nuggets building around Nikola Jokic, the Kings being normal, the Wolves having patience, the Raptors going for it, the Spurs getting a little weird, the Knicks playing Kristaps Porzingis at center, the Pacers keeping taps on Paul George’s mood, and much more.
Check out Brendon’s accompanying article on New Year’s resolutions for NBA teams, which includes many things not discussed on the podcast.
- Atlanta Hawks
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Denver Nuggets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Golden State Warriors
- Indiana Pacers
- Jabari Parker
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Los Angeles Clippers
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Nikola Jokic
- Paul George
- Phoenix Suns
- Reggie Jackson
- Russell Westbrook
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
