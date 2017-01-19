David West to miss at least two weeks

The Golden State Warriors lost a key role player in David West after he suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb.

The Golden State Warriors lost a key rotation player in their 121-120 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. David West will miss at least two weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb, according to the team. He will be re-evaluated after those two weeks.

West exited the game in the second half after going to his hook shot. He grabbed his hand immediately as he ran back on defense. Shortly after, he went to the locker room and didn’t return.

The Warriors are still trying to figure out how to play together. Of course, they added Kevin Durant and easing him into the new system is no easy task. But Steve Kerr’s plate has more on it than just the former MVP.

After building a championship roster, the Warriors had to let a few key role players go in order to bring Durant on board. Kerr and his staff had to find out how to piece together his new-look bench. One of those players is the veteran West.

The team is a work in progress and they’re figuring out what lineups work best. West, a former All-Star, was starting to settle into his new role with the Warriors. He’s not the scorer that he once was, but he can still put the ball in the basket.

West was starting to settle in for the Warriors. He was developing chemistry with his teammates, particularly Ian Clark. The forward was passing the ball well, especially out of the post with his back to the basket.

While West will be re-evaluted in two weeks, the 36 year old is optimistic:

While he's sticking with the two-week time frame, David West seems optimistic about a speedy return. https://t.co/m1ywBMY4WA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 19, 2017

Golden State has some decisions to make. They could ride with what they have and give Kevon Looney a real opportunity. He’s shown flashes in limited minutes at times.

The Warriors can also try to see what’s available on the trade market. While they don’t have much to offer, Bob Myers with his phone is like Steph Curry with a basketball–you don’t really know how, but they can work magic.

West is a big blow and the rest of the roster and the coaching staff will be tested. It’ll be interesting to see how Golden State responds with some tough road games coming up.

