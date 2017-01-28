Danilo Gallinari Has Been Silently Consistent Recently

Danilo Gallinari is showing why he is an offensive threat that the Nuggets need on their team.

The Nuggets are made up of an array of offensive weapons that include Danilo Gallinari, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Emmanuel Mudiay.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

With the emergence of Nikola Jokic, one player has been able to produce effectively under the radar. That would be Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari started off the season very streaky and struggled to find any consistency.

As of late, the spotlight has been directed at Nikola Jokic for good reason, but Gallinari is doing anything but complain.

Instead, he has been steadily scoring on a consistent basis providing the Nuggets with a second scoring option they can rely on. The focus is on Jokic and his near triple-double.

However, many forget that Gallinari put up a solid 25 points and 7 rebounds in that game as well.

He is still averaging efficient numbers for the entire year such as an effective field goal percentage of 51% to go along with 16.2 points per game and a 3-point percentage around 39%.

In the month of January, his effective field goal percentage has gone up to 53% and has an offensive rating of 119.8 which is a massive increase from his December offensive rating of 111.6. His assist ratio is also up this month at 14.2.

While Gallinari has never been a threat defensively, he is once again showing why he belongs in Denver in terms of offense. With Jokic out against the Suns in the next match-up, expect to see Gallinari utilized much more often.

With his scoring ability and offensive prowess, Gallinari could make an even bigger impact in Jokic’s absence and help keep the Nuggets at the 8th seed in the West.

This article originally appeared on