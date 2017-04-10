D’Angelo Russell’s buzzer-beater gives Lakers their 4th straight win at the worst possible time

A three-pointer at the buzzer from D’Angelo Russell gave the Lakers a thrilling 110-109 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday, but L.A.’s most hardcore fans should be anything but excited by this particular turn of events.

The win was the fourth straight for the Lakers, which is a streak the struggling franchise hadn’t been able to string together since April of 2013. But the timing of it couldn’t possibly be any worse.

As we detailed last week around this time when L.A. secured a win over the Grizzlies, these late victories in a lost season only serve to lessen the chances that the Lakers will be able to keep their draft pick this year — because if L.A. doesn’t land a pick in the top three, it will go to the Sixers. (L.A. initially traded it to Phoenix as part of the Steve Nash deal in 2012, and the Suns later sent it to Philly as part of a three-team trade with the Bucks that netted them Brandon Knight.)

Thanks to the way the NBA’s Draft Lottery works, the team with the second-worst record in the league — something the Lakers were in sole possession of heading into last Sunday’s matchup with Memphis — has a 55.83 percent chance of landing a top-three pick. Fall to third-worst, and those odds drop to just 46.93 percent. The Lakers will now almost certainly finish the year in the latter spot.

Tanking is of no interest to the players in the game, however, and as it turns out, Russell was playing this one with a heavy heart.

D'Angelo Russell tells @LakersReporter his grandmother died today. He said that last-second 3-pointer bounced around and in for her. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) April 10, 2017

Luke Walton said D'Angelo Russell originally wasn't going to play tonight with his grandmother's passing. Russell wanted to play — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 10, 2017

Maybe the basketball gods will look favorably upon the Lakers for playing to win instead of gaming the system. But at the moment, it appears as though the franchise’s longest winning streak in four years is a sign that the team’s new management is asleep at the wheel.