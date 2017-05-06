Damian Lillard led the Blazers to donate playoff checks to team staffers

Although the Trail Blazers made an early playoff exit this season, there’s plenty to be said for their late-season resolve, and even more about their generosity as a team.

CSN Northwest reports that the Blazers, spurred on by team captain Damian Lillard, decided to donate their playoff checks to the team’s support staff.

From CSN Northwest:

With some Blazers teams, the locker room leadership was not always as generous. Three seasons ago, when veteran Chris Kaman joined the team, he became appalled that the Blazers were keeping their playoff checks. Kaman, who became close with Lillard, told him if he ever led a team he should insist on getting the guys to donate to underscore the importance of unity and having one’s back.

Once again this season, with Lillard going from player to player to assure they followed through, the team voted to give up their full shares. The money was divided among 25 support staff, with some getting more than others depending on their role.

“We divide our playoff shares to give to the people who we work so closely with because they spend as much time away from their families as we do, and they are just about as invested as we are,’’ Lillard said after the season. “They also do as much as possible to make our lives easier, even if it makes theirs more difficult – all while making far less. So it’s a further way of showing appreciation beyond a thank your or a handshake.’’

Good job, Dame, and good job, Blazers.

