Damian Lillard Listed as Doubtful Again vs. Spurs

Damian Lillard is likely to sit out another contest tonight in San Antonio

It appears as though the Portland Trail Blazers will be without their talisman for a third straight game on Friday night. Damian Lillard is listed as ‘doubtful’ with a sprained ankle.

Casey Holdahl tweeted this yesterday while many sources have confirmed status today as well:

. @Dame_Lillard (left ankle sprain) did not practice today. He is doubtful for Friday's game in San Antonio. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) December 30, 2016

It is unclear if Lillard will make his return during the current road trip, or if the Trail Blazers will hold him out until the next home stand.

During the first two games without Lillard, the Trail Blazers fared very well. CJ McCollum looked comfortable leading the troops into battle while the league-worst defense actually held both opponents under 40% shooting from the field. Although Lillard’s absence is tough to overcome, it just might be what the Blazers’ dreadful defense needed.

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to avenge a blowout loss just before Christmas versus the Spurs. The game tips off at 5:30 PM tonight in San Antonio and can be seen on Comcast SportsNet. Rip City Radio 620AM has the radio play-by-play.

